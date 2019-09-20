COVER STORIES
Boko Haram/ISWAP Fleeing To Other African Countries – Army
The Nigerian Army has said there is observed massive exodus of Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists out of their hideout in Lake Chad Tumbus to North and Central Africa sub-regions.
Acting director, Army Public Relations, Col Sagir Musa, disclosed this in a statement yesterday in Abuja.
Musa said that the combined onslaught by the troops of Nigerian Army and Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) in the region on the identified hideouts of the terrorist was responsible for their exodus.
He said that there were credible reports from very reliable sources, indicating massive movements of the criminal groups out of the area towards Sudan and Central African Republic.
“This, according to him, is as a result of successful artillery and aerial bombardments of their settlements and as the heat of the onslaught is becoming unbearable.
“This mass movement for their lives was necessitated by the sustained air and artillery bombardments by the Nigerian Armed Forces and Coalition forces of the MNJTF, which killed uncountable number of the terrorists and destroyed their weapons and equipment.
The army spokesperson disclosed that the various national troops and the MNJTF were maintaining aggressive patrols and blocking positions against infiltration by the escaping criminals.
He said it was important to note that most of the Tumbus were located along the Quadrangular borders of Cameroon, Chad, Niger Republic and Nigeria.
“To further annihilate the fleeing terrorists, efforts are ongoing for continued shelling, bombardment and pursuits.
“Similarly, the countries in these sub-regions have also been contacted through the MNJTF headquarters,” he said.
