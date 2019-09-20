Eid El-Ghadeer: Missing Link In Leadership Of The Ummah (V)

Let me open this week’s discourse with a condolence to the families of those killed in the recent Ashura commemoration in different places in the North where not less than15 disciples of Sheikh el-Zakzaky were killed by security operatives, according to sources of the Movement. Prominent individuals and organisations called for proof on the massacres with a view to bringing the perpetrators to book. While praying for the repose of the martyrs, we wish quicker recovery to the casualties that sustained various degrees of injuries. Given the insecurity situation in the country, analysts have advised authorities to be very cautious while handling peaceful citizens who are not violent in nature. Instead, the government should fight the insecurity bedeviling the nation, especially in the North.

The leader of the revolution, Imam Ruhullah, al-Khomeini was born on 20th Jimada-thani, 1420 H, equivalent to September 20th, 1902 to a renowned family of letters and sacrifice. His father, Ayatollah Sayyid Mustapha, named him Ruhullah, al-Moosawi in line with his lineage with the noble Prophet (S). His educational career started in the hand of his knowledgeable father. Imam was blessed with unique talent and high educational enthusiasm throughout the history of his scholarship. His father was assassinated by Shah for his prominent rise against tyranny. The Imam’s mother, Banoo Hajar, was the daughter of Ayatollah Khonsari, also a famous family of knowledge and honour. The Imam married Sayyidah Khadija Khanom, from a re-known family and both were blessed with several children. After a long period of study in his home town, he migrated to Qom where he took complementary lessons in different disciplines from grand Ayatollah Hajj Abdul Kareem Haeri Yazdi, in addition to his in-depth studies in western philosophy.

To know the extent of Imam’s works, one must study Iran before the success of the revolution. In other words, when it was subservient to Israel, America and other western powers. Those days, it was never productive. Farming was strategically wiped through the so called white revolution. Education, health, aviation, commerce and other sectors of human endeavour were deliberately destroyed. Their good virtues and moral values were down with infiltration of western cultures that encouraged all sorts of immorality in the name of freedom and civilisation.

The Shah’s inherited monarchy was very strong, seeing the light for over 2000 with little opposition. Treading the steps of his martyred father, the Imam courageously led the struggle against oppression to its conclusive end. He proudly led to success, the best remembered and ever-lasting revolution of the last century. Early from his 20s, he preached against tyranny of the Shah who was used by western powers in suppressing the people and exploiting their resources. Consequently, the Imam and his disciples were severely persecuted for their faith. Sometimes, soldiers would attack the prominent Faydhiyyah school where he taught, throwing the disciples down from the top, leading to murder.

The Imam was forced to migrate to Turkey, Iraq and finally to France for his staunch position against the western backed Shah administration for the period of 14 years, 1965 to 1979. On his return from Paris, he was warmly welcomed by more than seven million people chanting “Allahu Akbar neither East nor West, but Islamic republic!” “Khomeini is the leader” among others, at the Beheshti Zahra – a famous graveyard where most of the revolution martyrs were buried. No sooner had he finished the visit, things changed drastically as government forces particularly Air force paid allegiance to him! With the fall of the Shah government under his stooge, Baktiar, Imam said, “Islam and the Islamic republic were a trust given to us by Allah, the Most Exalted and Most High” He ordered for the historic referendum of the April 1, 1979 for the establishment of Islamic republic where more than 98 per cent voted in support, hence, the republic was established after decades of struggle and sacrifice against injustice.

Evidently, the Islamic system guaranteed freedom and justice in the country. That was achieved with absolute help of Allah despite countless enemies’ conspiracies under execution of their lackeys. The struggle encourages other people in the world to free themselves from the shackles of Western domination. After success of the revolution, enemies of the Islamic republic used direct and indirect influences to frustrate the efforts of the Imam but all proved abortive. Use of counter revolutionary groups such as the Munafiqun Khalq Organisation (MKO), then Iraqi despotic leader, Saddam Husein, the CIA, the SAVAK, the MI6 and many others sufficiently funded woefully failed witnessing the overwhelming success of the unique revolution. The Islamic republic of Iran stands firm like the Everest, apparently envied by the world’s arrogance that is only good in domination of the weak, exploitation of people’s resources and promotion of evils. The unending nuclear talk is a clear evidence of such envies against the fast growing Islamic state in all fields of human endeavour.

Unlike the kingdoms, sheikhdoms and sultanates of the Arab that traditionally or partially comply with the Shari’ah, its application in Iran is total in line with the concept of Wilayatul Faqih. The spiritual leader is the custodian of Islamic rules and values guiding both the state and nation. There is also a guardian council, which supervises all laws passed by the National Assembly to ensure strict compliance with Islamic Shari’ah. Beside the spiritual leader, guardian council and the Assembly, there are the country’s president, heading the executive arm of government and independent Judiciary. The five arms work in harmony accounting to one another and above all to Allah the Most High! In contrast to the incessant propaganda of its enemies, the republic has cordial diplomatic relations with sister states.

Leadership In Light Of Wilayatul Faqih

Generally speaking, most disheartening problem of the Muslims, the Sunni’s lament is what they call the lack of lack of leadership. They believe that to be the reason behind the predicament of the Ummah. What do they mean by lack of leadership? They say, despite high numerical size and abundant resources, Muslims are neither united nor do they collaboratively advance themselves. This is why they are massacred, humiliated and displaced across the world. Their religion is also blackmailed. However, the actual problem lies with those in control of most Muslim countries that are directly and indirectly used against the Islam, in addition to terrorist organisations such as al-Qaeda, Da’esh, Boko Haram among others apparently created to serve the interests of the enemies.

If Wilayatul Faqih as the Imam highlighted and presented above, would be understood and applied, no doubt most problems of the Muslim- Umma will be solved. And it will regain its lost glory across the world. This concept denotes leadership of the pious Islamic scholars who are versatile in religion and conscious of Allah the Most High. This no doubt is the actual teaching of Islam as evident in the practical authority established in the time of the noble Messenger. As expressed earlier, love of Ahlul-bait condemns oppression and promotes justice.

This was the philosophy behind the first trek to Karbala by Jabir ibn Abd- Allah al-Ansari, a renowned companion of the Holy Prophet on the 40th day of Imam’s martyrdom where he coincidentally met the surviving members of the prophet’s family under Imam Ali Zain al-Abideen and his audacious Aunt, Sayyida Zainab! Unavoidably, one must sympathise with either of the two parties. And regardless of all inclinations, people with a common sense of humanity cannot but side with the oppressed. Edward Granville Browne, the English orientalist, said “is there any heart not to bleed and grieve when told about Karbala? Even non-Muslims cannot deny the chastity of the soul manifested in this war under the banner of Islam.” On his part, India’s political and spiritual leader, Mahatma Gandhi, said “I have carefully read the biography of Imam Husain and have contemplated the events of Karbala. I am sure Indians must follow his ideas on the path to victory!

To be continued.