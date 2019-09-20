Five Die, 10 Injure In Ogun Lone Accident

At least five people have been confirmed dead, while 10 others were critically injured in a lone accident which occurred on Friday along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The accident, which occurred around 8: 49a.m at the Onigari axis of the expressway in evolved a commercial passenger bus marked WWD 302 CB suspended to be coming from Sokoto state to Lagos state.

Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC) in Ogun state, Clement Oladele who confirmed the auto crash to journalists, attributed it to excessive speed, which made the driver to lose control and collided with the road divider along the expressway.

Disclosing that the white Mazda bus stopped briefly in Ibadan to pick other passengers, Oladele further explained that the bus later upturned and eventually burst into flames after colliding with the road divider.

“A total of 10 male adults sustained injuries from the crash, but five of the passengers unfortunately died from the crash comprising 04 Male adults and 01 female adult”.

While the injured victims have been evacuated to the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Sagamu for treatment, Oladele further said that corpses of those that died have been deposited at the morgue of the same hospital.

The Ogun FRSC boss however, advised members of the public whose relatives travelled and are yet to return home to contact the FRSC Command at KM 27 in Ogunmakin village, along the Ibadan – Lagos expressway for relevant information.

“The Sector Commander is also using this medium to remind the motoring public of the need to drive cautiously on the Lagos – Ibadan Expressway as the Expressway is still undergoing rehabilitation. The recommended speed at construction area is 50 kilometers per hour”.