FLOOD: Kebbi On Red Alert, Earmarks 1.5bn For Disaster Management

The Kebbi State Government says it has fully prepared to contend with any emergency that may arise from the impending flood threatening the State.

The Chairman of State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Alhaji Sani Dododo made this known while briefing newsmen on the state of preparedness of the agency in his office in Birnin Kebbi.

He said following flood alert received from the Nigerian Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) which predicted that Kebbi would be among the 13 states to witness serious flood this year as a result of over flow and rise of water level of River Niger and Benue as well as similar report received from Niamey in Niger Republic that 6 out of 9 countries that made up River Basin Authority have released water into the Nigerian River Niger and Benue since 6th September, 2019 making the water level to rise to 6.26 cubic meters.

According to him, the Kebbi State Government through State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) was fully ready and prepared to contend with the flood situation.

He said that 1.5 billion naira had been set aside for the agency and that the state government has provided most of the items required for resettlement of the victims such as clothing materials, food items, fertilizer and chemicals.

“Our organization is financially Ok, we have a budget of 1.5 billion which has been approved by the governor and have stockpiled all the materials we need courtesy of Governor Abubakar Atkiku Bagudu . All items have been provided in case of any eventuality “”, he said

Dododo mentioned also that as part of measures put up by SEMA, stakeholders have been intimated about the situation and urged the communities living in riverine areas or flood prone areas to relocate to upper lands.

“We have been meeting all stakeholders so that they can create awareness to the general public to relocate from the river banks to safe areas.

“We will continue to seek the services of the media, traditional leaders, religious leaders, politicians and local government administrators to enlighten the public that flood is imminent in Kebbi“, he warned.

Earlier, the Executive Director of SEMA, Engr.Abbas Rabiu Kamba explained that already the stores of the agency have been stockpiled with relief materials worth 200 million provided by Kebb State Government.

It will be recalled that two months ago, the Nigerian Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) has said 5 local government areas namely Dandi,Kalgo,Koko/Besse and Suru have been identified as among the high Probable Flood Risk areas in the state while 9 others which included Aliero,Ngaski,Bunza,Birnin Kebbi ,Bagudu, Augie,Argungu,Yauri and Shanga local government area have been listed among the less Probable Flood Risk local government areas in the state.