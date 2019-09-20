Food Security: Is Developing Community Based Advisors A Pathway?

At the risk of bugging my readers with the demographic analysis of population in Nigeria, which I have discussed severally in the past, I still have to discuss it for emphasis. Especially because food security cannot be discussed without first discussing the number of people needing such security, their current level of food security and their potential to attain food security.

Today, Nigeria has over 200 million people from a mere population of 37,860,000 in 1950. This figure shot to 159,708,000, equivalent to 422 per cent, in 2010, and became 186,988,000 in 2015, bypassing 200,000,000 people this year (2019). The Nigerian demographic rate expands at an alarming rate of 850 babies per hour, with an average death rate of 280 people per hour, leaving a population increase of 570 people per hour, 13,491 people per day and 4.92 million people per year.

These statistics indicate that a child is born in every four seconds in Nigeria while one person dies at every 13 seconds with an additional increase of one person in every six seconds. At this rate, the Nigerian population will be 262,977,337 by the year 2030 and 401,315,000 by 2040, which will make it the third most populous country in the world after India and China.

In 1950, however, Nigeria was the 13th most populous country in the world but today; Nigeria holds the seventh position in the world population raking. And accounts for 2.7 per cent of the world and the 195 countries there-in. Furthermore, the population amounts to 16 per cent of the African population with 58 countries. It seems the only two countries Nigeria cannot beat on population ranking are China and India.

Naturally, the population explosion in Nigeria came with a catalogue of challenges such as increase in crime, poverty, hunger and other social vices. Among these challenges, the most disturbing is food insecurity with her twin sister; extreme poverty. Readers may recall my article in this column last year titled ‘World Food Day: Goalkeepers’ Report and Food Security in Nigeria’ (www.breakthroughwithmkothman.blogspot.com). In the article, I quoted goalkeepers, Bill and Melinda Gates’, report presented in October of 2018. The report provided a rather gloomy picture on Nigeria’s stride against poverty. “Nigeria will have 152 million people in extreme poverty out of a projected population of over 400 million by the year 2050,” the report indicated. “Going by this figure, it means that Nigeria will represent about 36 per cent of the total number of people in extreme poverty worldwide.’’

Again, the report revealed that, “extreme poverty is becoming heavily concentrated in sub-Saharan African countries. By 2050, that’s where 86 per cent of the extremely poor people in the world are projected to live. The challenge is that within Africa, poverty is concentrating in just a handful of very fast-growing countries, more than 40 per cent of the extremely poor people in the world will live in just two countries: Democratic Republic of Congo and Nigeria. Even within these countries, poverty is still concentrating in certain areas.”

Poverty in these areas is rooted in violence, political instability, gender inequality, severe climate change, and other deep-seated social crises. Poverty also leads to high rate of child mortality and malnutrition. As a result, poorest people have significantly fewer opportunities to get out of poverty than most of the billions of people who escape poverty. So, the system makes the poor poorer, until a concerted effort is designed to take people out of poverty. Hardly people get themselves out of poverty.

The current heinous crimes, kidnapping, armed robbery, banditry and insurgence, have strong correlation and permutation with the high level of poverty in the country. It is therefore important that all hands be on deck, to prevent Nigeria from attaining the position of the ‘headquarters of extreme poverty’ in the year 2050, as prophesised by the Goalkeepers.

What is extreme poverty? Extreme poverty refers to people living below the international poverty line of $1.90 a day, equivalent to N674 a day in 2011 prices, equivalent to $2.07 and N735 a day in 2017 prices, as set by the World Bank.

Surprisingly, Nigeria has all it takes to be a great nation as extensively discussed in my article last month: ‘Nigeria, Creativity in Nigerians and the Missing Link’ (www.breakthroughwithmkothman.blogspot.com). In this article, three important issues in the country were presented. The first issue is that Nigeria is a nation with her very rich and unquantifiable natural resources in all crannies of the country. The second issue is that Nigerians, with their unlimited ingenuity, resourcefulness, capacity and abilities, are making waves in every nook and corners of the seven continents of the World. The third issue is the missing link that is supposed to connect the country with this special breed of Nigerians, to transform the country into a true giant of Africa and acclaim its rightful position as one of the 20 economic colossuses of the world among the comity of nations.

Among all the natural resources deposited in Nigeria, agricultural resources are the most versatile, easy to exploit and with great potential to transform a large percentage of the population from poverty to the level of prosperity, greatness, economic prominence and prodigious social stability. Yes, agriculture has a magic wand for unlocking unlimited riches for all and sundry.

On agricultural resources, Nigeria has seven distinct climate zones which provide an average annual rainfall range from 700 mm in the far north (Sahel savannah) to 4,000 mm in riverine and mountainous areas in the south. Rainfall provides billions of liters of water annually, in addition to several other billion liters of water from River Niger. The river passes through the country and drains an average discharge of 5,589 m3/s into Atlantic Ocean.

River Niger with a length of 4,180 km and drainage basin area of 2.1 million km square, is the third largest river in Africa after River Nile and River Zaire. River Niger has six major perennial rivers as tributaries crisscrossing the length and breadth of Nigeria, making it the most endowed country with unlimited water resources available for all kinds of agricultural development and even transportation.

With the network of rivers in the country, it is possible to travel from Maiduguri to Lagos in a boat, thereby reducing the pressure on our roads. Only very few countries in the world have these rare opportunities.

Land resources are similarly in abundance in Nigeria. The country has 91 million hectares of arable land with merely 50 per cent utilisation, despite the quantum of water resources, soil fertility, favorable topography and climates.

Despite the resources, agricultural sector is grossly underperforming as manifested in food insecurity, malnutrition at the household and national levels. Studies have shown that 90 per cent of agricultural production in the country is the output of inefficient methods and very low use of improved agricultural inputs by small-scale farmers. For instance, studies conducted by NAERLS revealed that as at January 2019, average fertilizer use in Nigeria was 18kg per hectare, compared to Africa’s average of 48kg per hectare, Asia’s average of 150kg per hectare and the global average of 100kg per hectare. Similarly, mechanisation intensity in Nigeria stands at 10 tractors per 100 hectares, which is lower than Africa’s average of 22 tractors per 100 hectares, Asia’s 64 tractors per 100 hectares. Again, only five per cent of farmers in Nigeria were found to be accessible to and can use improved seeds. Thus, 95 per cent of farmers in Nigeria are hardly aware of improved seeds.

The low agricultural productivity in Nigeria is largely due to the absence of agricultural extension services in several places. In few places where such services exist, they are poorly and untimely done. Agriculture cannot grow without adequate and well-timed agricultural extension delivery services along the value chain of the various agricultural commodities in the country. The absence of agricultural extension services is largely due to the comatose condition of a hitherto vibrant and perfect extension service structure; the Agricultural Development Programme (ADP) in all the 36 states and the FCT. The structure popularly known as ADP – System, is almost completely dead and very difficult to revive. Perhaps, the system has outlived its usage. This is why the need to strategise and innovate a system that can withstand the test of time cannot be overemphasised. Thus, the development of an innovation called ‘community-based advisors,’ as a viable and sustainable option to the ADP system becomes handy.

What is the concept of community-based advisors? How can it be a pathway to food security?

Continues next week. ..