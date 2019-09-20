Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Gbajabiamila Donates Drugs Worth N60m To Borno Govt

Published

1 hour ago

on

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila (APC-Lagos) on Friday in Abuja, donated drugs worth over N60 million to the Borno Government for onward distribution to the victims of insurgency in the state.

The gesture came after his visit to some Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Maiduguri, Borno State, in July 2019.

Gbajabiamila who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr Sanusi Rikiji, presented the drugs to the leader of the Borno State Caucus in the House, Rep. Mohammed Monguno (APC-Borno) who received them on behalf of the state government.

Gbajabiamila said that the drugs comprised of antibiotics and other essential drugs that would cure infectious diseases.

It would be recalled that the Speaker had equally visited the IDPs in Zamfara and Katsina states where he donated items, including drugs and foodstuff.

Responding, Monguno thanked the Speaker on behalf of the state Governor, Prof Babagana Zulum, saying the gesture would go a long way in ameliorating the health challenges of the IDPs.

Monguno said Gbajabiamila is the first Speaker of the House who deemed it fit to visit Borno mainly to feel the plight of the IDPs despite the security situation.

Monguno thanked the speaker for being an exemplary leader, assuring home that the Borno Government would ensure the judicious use of the drugs in a manner that would affect the lives of all the IDPs positively. (NAN)

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Rev Up Your Libido...Enjoy Unforgettable, Pure, Long - lasting Fun!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click Here Now To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days From Now,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 39 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: