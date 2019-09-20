Jalingo Agog As Tribunal Affirmes Gov. Ishaku’s Governorship Victory

Jalingo Taraba state capital and other major towns in the state went agog imminently after the state governorship petition tribunal seating in Abuja affirms the election of Governor Darius Ishaku and dismissed the petition by the All Progressive Congress APC.

LEADERSHIP gathered that majority of the people were in the high spirit while jubilating for the governor’s victory.

Most of those who spoke to our correspondent urge the governor to use the relief of the tribunal case to concentrate and give quality leadership to the people of the state.

The speaker Taraba state house of assembly Hon. Peter Abel Diah while speaking said the victory would give the governor more confidence and time to concentrate to deliver good governance for the people of the state.

“Election cases are so distractive especially to governors, but my earnest believe is that the victory is going to encourage him more to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

The permanent secretery bureau for local government and chieftaincy affairs Taraba state government Alhaji Bello Yero while reacting to the governor’s victory said it will ginger both the governor and his team to work harder without distractions.

Yero thank the people of the state for standing behind the governor during the 2019 polls, he also confirms the resolutions of the governor to deliver better services for the people of the state, Yero also call on those who might not be comfortable with the judgment to step down their hard feelings and join hands to work with the governor for the good of the state.

Meanwhile, the state chapter of the All Progressive Congress APC said it will take its time to study the tribunal judgment for further actions.

The spoke person of the party Aeron Atimas who spoke to our correspondent on mobile telephone said the party was consulting the judgment in details, he said in a short while its decision will be communicated to the public.