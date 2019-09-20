Kaedco Explains Low Electricity Supply In Kebbi

Following protest by youths against Kaduna Electricity Company(KAEDCO), over incessant power outage in Kebbi on Monday, the power company has attributed the irregular electricity supply to non payment of bills by electricity consumers in the State

The Area Manager of the Kedco , Dogara Saidu made this known to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday . He said that there was nothing wrong with its distribution of electricity in Kebbi state only that it is grappling with hardship associated with the non payment of bills by electricity consumers

in the State.

According “ In June, the state received 33,978.78 mega watt hour of electricity at the total cost of N 853.8 million but got about N 211.38 million from consumers, leaving N 641.70 million unpaid.

“In July, the state received 31,108.85 mega watt hour of electricity at the cost of N 748.502 million but received about N 211.547 million and left N 534.905 million unpaid,” he explained.

He emphasized that they cannot continue to provide electricity at a loss. He said “From 34,591.21 hour supplied in January, the Company received only 36,567.22 for the month of August this year which is a drop from the previous months”.

Over the development, Kebbi State Government through the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Information, Alhaji Shuaibu Aliero has implored electricity consumers in the state to cooperate with the electricity distribution company and make prompt payment of their bills to enhance efficient services.

It would be recalled that the State Government has expended close to N1bn on the payment of electricity bills to ensure 24 hours steady supply of electricity to all parts of the state.

It has also provided transformers and other heavy and light electrical installations in the past four years to guarantee 24hrs supply of electricity.

He called on officials of KAEDCO to make concerted efforts to improve its services including timely distribution of bills and collection of payment for electricity bills.