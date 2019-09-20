Non-communicable Diseases: Nigeria’s Biggest Killers?

Non-Communicable Diseases like stroke, cancer, diabetes and chronic lung disease among others are said to be collectively responsible for almost 70 percent of all deaths worldwide. PATIENCE IVIE IHEJIRIKA and ODIRI UCHENUNU -IBE assesses the growing burden of these diseases in Nigeria and what the government is doing in tackling this world biggest killers.

Until recently, the burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) was thought to be a problem afflicting only affluent countries. However, emerging evidence has indicated otherwise , as today, the problem affects the developing nations more than the developed ones.

With the decline in prevalence of many infectious diseases and a steady increment of NCDs as major causes of death, Nigeria and other Sub-Saharan African countries are undergoing epidemiological transition.

LEADERSHIP Friday observed that despite these revelation, there is a inertia at curtailing the rising trend as evident by the lack of mention of NCDs even in the millennium development goals.

In Nigeria , health experts argue that though the federal government, international health bodies and even some civil society groups have intervened and shown commitments to combat non-communicable diseases in the country, progress has remained slow.

According to World Health Organisation (WHO) ,non-communicable diseases like heart disease, stroke, cancer, diabetes and chronic lung disease, are collectively responsible for almost 70 per cent of all deaths worldwide.

The organisation says that almost three quarter of all non-communicable diseases deaths, and 82 per cent of the 16 million people who died prematurely, or before reaching 70 years of age, occur in low- and middle-income countries.

WHO non-communicable diseases 2016 profile of Nigeria estimated that NCDs cause approximately 617,300 deaths, representing 29 per cent of total deaths in the country.

Out of these, cancer and diabetes accounted for four per cent and two per cent respectively, which have claimed countless lives on a daily basis.

Take for instance, cancer statistics from WHO showed that in 2012, there were 14 million new cases and 8.2 million deaths, while in 2018 there were 18.1 million new cases and 9.6 million deaths.

According to another study released by the World Economic Forum (WEF), the global cost of five non-communicable diseases will reach over $47 trillion over the next twenty years – the diseases include CVD (cardiovascular disease), diabetes, mental illness, chronic respiratory disease, and cancer.

According to the authors of the report , 70 percent of lost output from non-communicable diseases are due to mental illness and cardiovascular diseases.

They the report described Cardiovascular diseases as those that affect the heart or blood vessels and include congenital heart disease, disorders of the peripheral vascular system, diseases of the aorta, endocarditis, orthostatic hypotension, hypertension, heart failure, arrhythmia, heart valve disease, coronary artery disease and arteriosclerosis.

The report, titled “The Global Economic Burden of Non-Communicable Diseases” analysed what the overall costs to the global economy non-communicable diseases (NCDs) might be. The researchers estimated that the cumulative loss of output due to these diseases over the next two decades will represent about 4 percent of the annual global gross domestic product (GDP).

Cardiovascular Diseases: According to the report, Cerebrovascular diseases (cerebrovascular, cardiac, and peripheral vascular diseases) are the most important causes of morbidity and mortality globally, accounting for 80 percent of all deaths occurring in developing countries.

Nigeria, with an approximate population of 160 million, has an estimated proportional mortality attributable to CVD of 12 percent. ] In 2008, the estimated mortality due to a combination of CVD and diabetes was put at 435.9/100,000 and 475.7/100,000 for males and females, respectively.

Sadly, up until date, Nigeria has not established a mechanism for community-wide data collection on NCD. Currently, WHO and local researchers have published hospital-based data on CVD in Nigeria. These reports and studies suggest a rising trend in CVD risk factors, such as systemic hypertension.

Furthermore, the morbidity and mortality of systemic hypertension-related complications are also on the rise in Nigeria. Hitherto, ischemic heart diseases which were considered to be rare in Nigerian has increased , recent data has shown.

Other reports suggest an increase in morbidity and mortality associated with complications of hypertension, such as stroke , heart failure and renal failure.

The economic burden of CVD is restricted to not only the developeAlthough there are no studies on the economic burden of these diseases in Nigeria, extrapolating from the global burden of diseases indicates that it may likely have more adverse effects on middle-aged , less-privileged people following their higher risk profile and limited access to health interventions.

Diabetes mellitus

The study further described diabetes mellitus as an increasing problem in sub-Saharan Africa, especially Nigeria, with type 2 DM being the most common. It says, “it is becoming more prevalent owing to the increasing rates of obesity, physical inactivity, and urbanisation .

The Framingham study revealed that the burden of DM, which also increases the risk for CVD, has remained fairly constant over the last 50 years. It said, “studies have shown that the risk of CVD mortality is higher in diabetic men compared with non-diabetic men having controlled for other CVD risk factors. Similar to other developing countries, Nigeria is experiencing a rise in the incidence of DM.

The current projected prevalence estimate of DM in Nigeria, based on the International Diabetes Federation figures, is 4.04percent.

On the other hand, endocrinologists have also raised alarm over the rising cases of diabetes in Nigeria, saying that diabetes is now a global emergency with associated complications.

To salvage the rising scourge of diabetes and diabetes foot complications which often leads to foot amputation in Nigeria, the managing director, Rainbow Specialist Medical Centre, Dr Afokoghene Isiavwe, said the training of more health personnel at the Primary Healthcare Cantres (PHCs) is sacrosanct.

In the same vein, Professor of Endocrinology and Diabetology, Department of Medicine, College of Health Sciences, University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Felicia Anumah, stressed that diabetes has become a huge problem in Nigeria presently, with increasing complications, which are most times dangerous and could result to death of the affected individual, if not addressed on time.

According to Anumah who is also the Dean, Faculty of Clinical Science, University of Abuja, the prevalence of diabetes foot varies from between 0.3 per cent and 19 per cent, depending on the type, with amputation rate as high as over 50 per cent.

She noted that the problem most time with the diabetes foot patient is that, by the time he/she gets to the health centre where the right and proper care can be given, it is usually late, as about 50 per cent of the only option to save that person’s life is amputation.

“The plight of the common Nigerian is death due to lack of early detection, no funds, ignorance or refusal to commence immediate treatment of worst stage diabetes, which leads to amputation,” she maintained.

Anumah stressed that the reason for the above situation is that the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) is still at the nursery stage, with a coverage of less than five percent of the Nigerian population, which has encouraged an out-of-pocket system as far as health is concerned in Nigeria.

The professor further acknowledged that the cost of assessing diabetes treatment is very expensive, with complications like kidney failure, heart attack, stroke and even amputation, which costs not less than N100, 000 a week for dialysis, and about N360, 000 to N540, 000 for diabetes treatment and much more for amputation respectively, how many Nigerians can sustain that?she questioned.

Chronic respiratory diseases

Framingham study revealed also that Chronic respiratory diseases represent a spectrum of airway ailments, ranging from reversible airway obstruction, like bronchial asthma (BA), to irreversible airway diseases like emphysema. Globally, 235 million people are afflicted with BA and another 64 million with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease .here were 3 million COPD-related deaths worldwide in 2005.

“Africa has an estimated 0.6 percent disability adjusted life year (DALY) caused by BA and 0.5 percent DALY by COPD. There are no community-based surveys of chronic respiratory diseases in Nigeria; thus, most reports were hospital-based, in addition to estimates by extrapolation of data from other developed countries. In the time span from 2006 to 2009, studies on respiratory disease prevalence in urban areas showed a prevalence of chronic bronchitis in Nigeria as 0.3 percent with that of BA varying between 14% and 18 percent.

LEADERSHIP Friday writes that tthough there is paucity of data on past prevalence of these diseases, lower prevalence are reported from rural areas and they can be used as surrogate indicators because rural localities are less exposed to elements of globalisation.

Whereas the cost of BA and COPD care in Nigeria has not been properly documented, figures from developed countries range from $300 to $1300 and $813 to $1522 per patient per year, respectively.

These costs comprise direct and indirect economic costs contributed to by loss of man-hour at work, school absenteeism, and loss of earnings from early retirement.

Cancer

Cancer is one of the major causes of death globally, with 7.6 million deaths, mostly from developing countries. Most cancers are linked to environmental and lifestyle changes; ironically, they are mostly preventable. While cigarette smoking is the main cause of the burden of global cancer mortality, other risk factors such as sedentary lifestyle, reduction of fruit and vegetable intake, and alcohol consumption also play major roles.

The study revealed that in native Africa, 650,000 people of a projected 965 million are diagnosed to have cancer yearly, with the lifetime risk of females being twice that of their peers in the developed world.

Reports of cancer prevalence in Nigeria are scanty and hospital based, due to paucity of cancer registers. Commonly occurring cancers in Nigeria include cervical, breast, prostrate, skin, and gastric cancers.

It is projected that by 2020, cancer incidence in Nigerian males will rise to 90.7/100,000 and for females to100.9/100, 000.

A report showed earlier that only 10 percent of diagnosed cancer cases in Nigeria have access to care. While only -5 percent of the reported figure has resources to access centers with specialised human and material resources, where they incur costs ranging from $10,000 to $15,000 for a course of radiotherapy.

WHO Official In Charge of Nigeria, Clement Peter, said an estimated 116,000 new cases of cancer and 41,000 cancer-related deaths were recorded in Nigeria in 2018.

Peter expressed fear that if the current trends are maintained, cancer burden in Africa is projected to double from 1,055,172 new cases in 2018 to 2,123,245 by 2040.

He said, “ the key driver to the cancer burden in Africa includes increasing exposure to known cancer risk factors such as tobacco use, sedentary lifestyle, unhealthy diets, alcohol use and environmental pollution.”

“Cancer is one of the non-communicable diseases which is killing many people globally. If the majority of the drivers are addressed, it would not only address cancer but also diabetes, hypertension, chronic heart problems and also reduce the cost of treatment of most of these diseases which are on the high side,” he said.

Mental ill-Health

This accounts for over $16 trillion of the total – about one third of the $47 trillion anticipated expenditure on NCDs.

CVD and mental health concerns account for nearly 70 percent of lost global output. The worldwide direct and indirect cost of CVD last year was about $863 billion – this is expected to rise 22 percent to $1,044 by 2030.

On its web site, the World Economic Forum wrote:

“Overall, the cost for CVD alone could be as high as US$ 20 trillion over the 20 year period. For mental health conditions, the 2010 global costs were approximately US$ 2.5 trillion, with the cost projected to surge to US$ 6 trillion by 2030.”

Professor Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum was quoted to have said, “Think of what could be achieved if these resources were productively invested in an area like education. The need for immediate action is critical to the future of the global economy.”

He said, NCDs account for over 60 percent of deaths from diseases worldwide, approximately 36 million annually. A disproportionate number – 80 percent – occurring in low- and middle-income nations. As many of those who die are of working age, the economic impact is enormous. As the populations of developing nations grow, they are affected by an ever-increasing share of this financial burden.

By 2050, the number of people over the age of 60 years worldwide will probably double, the authors explained. Combine this with greater urbanisation and you have a steep rise in NCD rates. The authors conclude that the cumulative CVD costs in developing nations are expected to exceed $7 trillion between 2011 and 2025, or almost $500 billion annually.

Olivier Raynaud, Senior Director of Health at the World Economic Forum, said:

“Until now, we’ve been unable to put a figure on what the World Health Organisation (WHO) calls the ‘world’s biggest killers.’ This study shows that families, countries and economies are losing people in their most productive years.

“ The numbers indicate that non-communicable diseases have the potential to not only bankrupt health systems but to also put a brake on the global economy. Tackling this issue calls for joint action by all actors of the public and private sectors.

He added that , “There will be a steady rise in NCD losses until 2030, and then it will increase sharply. The value of life lost, including out-of-pocket expenditure related to these illnesses, and loss of income will double over the next twenty years.

Study author David Bloom, member of the World Economic Forum Global Health Advisory Board and professor at the Harvard School of Public Health, said:

“The challenge of non-communicable diseases goes beyond health ministries. Policy-makers must understand that these diseases pose a significant threat to personal as well as to economic well-being and progress.”

“ Non-communicable diseases undermine productivity and result in the loss of capital and labour. These costs are unbearable and clearly call for innovative solutions and an all-of-society approach, with strong partnerships between government, the private sector and civil society”

It is important to however note that the federal government has consistently reiterated its commitment to saving the lives of Nigerians.

Take the fight against cancer for instance, the Federal Ministry of Health said repeatedly that the commissioning of new radiotherapy machine at the National Hospital Abuja(NHA) and another one at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) under the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration would provide for easy access to radiation treatment for Nigerians.

The ministry has also repeatedly pledged it’s resolve to boost the development of the Public Private Partnership strategies as well as to address the funding gaps and manpower shortages in the health sector.

A medical doctor, with Nyanya general hospital , Kingsley Sunday Azugo is of the opinion that to arrest the rising incidence of NCDs, concerted efforts should be targeted at strengthening the Nigerian health system. He said, although population-wide interventions are cost effective, they have to be supported by care at the individual levels, especially for high-risk groups and those with disease.

According to Dr Azugo, strengthening the capacity of Primary Health Care to carry out basic assessment of NCD risk factors and diseases such as blood pressure assessment, weight measurement, and blood sugar checks will reduce the burden of NCDs. These can be achieved through retraining and mentoring by staff from secondary and tertiary care centers.

He advised that Patients who have developed NCDs should have prompt commencement of therapy, as this has the beneficial effect of preventing or slowing the rate of progression to complications as well as reducing the overall cost of care.”

Dr Azugo appealed to the government at all level to collaborate with multinational bodies, pharmaceutical firms, and health insurance conglomerates to tackle the cost of NCD medications and diagnostic tools, adding that cost is also a major limitation to accessing and making available the choices to patients with NCDs

He said, “ The sole aim of prevention in relation to NCDs is to prevent the occurrence of risk factors as much as possible. Best results are obtained by population-wide interventions, which do not rely on individual initiatives.”

“These interventions consist of increment in tobacco tax; limits on smoking in public spaces and work environs; increment in alcohol tax and control of it sale; compulsory and optional salt cutback; and enhanced access to places for physical activity. “

He warned that all of these interventions could only be achieved through legislative processes; thus,legislation should be encouraged to make enactments on tobacco and alcohol control, healthy diet, and physical activity. These legislations should be in line with the best international guidance so that international investors in food and beverages are not driven away. The laws should incorporate taxation for offenders, the derivative of which should be channeled into prevention services.”

LEADERSHIP Friday advised the government to hastily control the proliferation of fast food eateries, while encouraging the increased intake of local high-fiber low-fat meals.