Operation Safe Corridor Now A Global Model – Gen Olonisakin

The Chief of Defence Staff(CDS) General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin, has described the Armed Forces of Nigeria’s Operation Safe Corridor as a global model that has become novel in combating insurgency in the world”.

General Olonisakin made the assertion yesterday when he played host to the Governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, who paid him a courtesy visit at the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) Abuja.

He said the initiative, which is a non- kinetic multinational and multi-agency humanitarian operation is being conducted in accordance with extant international human rights and humanitarian laws, as a rare window to encourage willing and repentant Boko Haram terrorists in the North East to surrender and shun acts of violence.

In a statement by the Acting Director Defence Information Col Nwachukwu Onyema,the CDS noted that the essence of the SAFE CORRIDOR is “to demobilize, deradicalize, rehabilitate and to reintegrate repentant insurgents into society,” pointing out that, the novel initiative has attracted global commendations.

“I must say that this model has been replicated by many countries of the world and series of organisations and groups have come here to study that particular model, to know how we achieved it”, he said.

He restated that the AFN will continue to perform its constitutional role of providing peaceful and enabling environment in the country.

He assured further that the “AFN would continue to develop strategies to address challenges arising from its Operations in the North East in order to wipe out the insurgents from our country.”

General Olonisakin while thanking the Governor and people of Gombe state for providing the facility that housed Operations SAFE CORRIDOR stated that aside kinetic operations, the AFN, as a matter of deliberate policy, carries out other initiatives such as provision of social services to host communities in operational theatre, clarifying that “ the AFN is not only trying to win the war but to also win the peace”.

Earlier in his remarks, the Executive Governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya commended the efforts of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) in tackling security challenges through robust engagements and initiatives that have yielded positive results particularly in the North East, where the military has been combating insurgency and terrorism.