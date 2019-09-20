Oyetola Mourns Late Osun Customary Court President

Osun state Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola has described the death of the President, Customary Court of Appeal, Justice Gloria Oladoke, as not only a loss to her family and the judiciary, but also the state at large.

The governor who dispatched a state delegation led by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prince Wole Oyebamiji, to Ile-Ife to condole with the family of late Justice, described the late jurist as an epitome of good character, integrity and selfless service.

Oyetola, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, commiserated with friends and professional colleagues of the late jurist, who served variously and meritoriously in Osogbo, Ede, Ilesa, Ikirun, Ila Orangun and Ile Ife Divisions of the High Court, before rising to the position of the president, Customary Court of Appeal.

She was also at a point the acting Chief Judge of the state. She died on Thursday morning.

He saluted Justice Oladoke’s forthrightness, deep sense of patriotism, loyalty and commitment to the discharge of justice, which helped in no small measure to validate the popular axiom of the judiciary being the last hope of the common man.

Oyetola further said, “I received with great shock the passing of the president of the state’s Customary Court of Appeal. Her death is not only a loss to her family and the judiciary alone, but to the state at large.

“As people who believe in God, we should take it in good faith and give gratitude to God that the late Jurist ran a good race while she was alive. As a professional who started her career in the old Oyo State, as a youth corps member, the late Justice Oladoke showed class in the discharge of her responsibilities, as a judge.

“My deep condolences go to the entire family, the judiciary as well as the entire state. She will be sorely missed. I pray for the peaceful repose of her soul and I pray God to give all of us the courage and fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss.”