PMB Approves 7 New Industrial Parks – Official

President Muhammadu Buhari has given approval for the establishment of seven new industrial parks to support the Nigerian Industrial Revolution plan, an official said, yesterday.

The acting managing director, Nigeria Exports Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA), Terhemba Nongo, said the parks would be located in each of the country’s six geo-political zones.

In a media chat on Wednesday, Mr Nongo listed the locations of the parks to include Lekki in Lagos; Makurdi in Benue State; Benin, Edo State; Ilorin, Kwara State; Sokoto; Gombe and Abakiliki in Ebonyi.

He said the Free Trade Zones (FTZs) in Ilorin, Makurdi, and Sokoto are almost completed.

He said the government would be able to attract ‘the right investments’ by the time the infrastructural development, which will soon be provided for the project, is completed.

“Each of the zones would provide a minimum of 50,000 direct jobs for the country, thus giving a total of 350,000 direct jobs for the seven of them. In terms of indirect jobs, the zones can create about 1million jobs for the country.