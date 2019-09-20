NEWS
PMB Meets Ag. Head Of Civil Service, Yemi-Esan
President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday met behind closed doors with the Acting Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan, at the State House, Abuja.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Yemi-Esan took over from Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita, who was asked to proceed on indefinite leave to allow conclusion of the investigation being carried out by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.
NAN reports that the agenda of the meeting between the president and the new acting HoS was unknown as at the time of filing this report.
However, NAN learnt that Yemi-Esan, who was in the Presidential Villa for the first time since her appointment on Wednesday, might have used the opportunity of the visit to formally introduce herself to the president.
MOST READ
PMB Meets Ag. Head Of Civil Service, Yemi-Esan
China Confirms Detention Of Fedex Pilot
Rape: EU Opens Free Abuse Referral Centre In Anambra
CBN To Support Nomadic Herdsmen Livestock Production
FG Moves To Preserve Railway Heritage
Lagos Assures Of Ethnic, Religious Harmony, As Nigeria Turns 59
Edo Govt, NEMA Assess Damage Caused By Flooding, Assure Of Relief Materials
MOST POPULAR
- COLUMNS7 hours ago
Wike’s Revenge And Atiku’s Next Move
- RELIGION17 hours ago
For The Hate Of Buhari (2)
- NEWS20 hours ago
Gov Bello Congratulates New Acting HoS Yemi-Esan
- NEWS10 hours ago
PMB Approves 7 New Industrial Parks – Official
- NEWS20 hours ago
TIV-Jukun Crisis: Group Proffers Solution To FG For Lasting Peace
- Others10 hours ago
House Minority Crisis Tears PDP BoT Apart
- ENTERTAINMENT9 hours ago
Actress Threatens To Kill Herself
- NEWS21 hours ago
Ebonyi Int’l Airport: Indigenes Kick Against Govt’s Proposed Plan