Police Arrests Boko Haram Terrorists, 70 Others For Crimes In Borno 

The Borno state police command has arrested four suspected Boko terrorists and seventy others for various crimes in Borno state.

Parading the suspects on Friday in Maiduguri, the Borno state Commissioner of police, Mohammed Ndatsu Aliyu , said on 29/8/2019 at about 0800hrs, one Adamu Ali alias Awari ‘m’ of Biu town, a cattle dealer, was arrested by the command operatives at Biu, while in possession of one cow which was among the over three hundred cows rustled from one Ali Muhammadu by suspected members of the Boko Haram sect between July/August 2017 in Damboa LGA, adding that two other suspects in connection with the rustled cows were later arrested.

Similarly, the Borno police Commissioner said on 12/9/2019 at about 1600hrs, one Abubakar Mustapha ‘m’ of Bulabulin Ngarnam strongly suspected to be a member of the Boko Haram sect was arrested by the command operatives behind maximum security correctional home Maiduguri(spying on same) for possible attack by the terrorists.

CP Aliyu said: “On 27/8/2019 at about 2130hrs, a group of persons connived and aborted a seven months old pregnancy. They were arrested by the command operatives following report by one Zanna Alh. Hassan ‘m’ of College of Legal and Islamic studies, Maiduguri. The suspects are: Mustapha bukar ‘m’ 59yrs, Abdulkarim shattima ‘m’ 16yrs and Aisha ibrahim ‘f’ 13yrs.

Exhibits recovered from then included three injections of depoprover, eighteen sachets of postino tablets, two sachets of chloroquine tablets, and empty vile of chloroquine injection.”

In a related development, the CP said on 25/8/2019 at about 2130hrs, one Idris Abdullahi ‘m’ of Gwange connived with one Jaduwa Yusuf ‘m’ a patent medicine store owner to abort the pregnancy of his daughter Aisha Idris ‘f’ 19yrs which resulted in her death. Suspects were arrested by the command operatives based on report by Hussaini Garba ‘m’ of Gwange. He said the suspects are Idris abdullahi 48yrs and Yusuf jaduwa 35yrs, while one empty packet of misoprostol 200mg, one ergor injection and empty packets of drugs were recovered as exhibits.

Continuing he said: “On 5/9/2019 at about 0900hrs, one Adamu Sulaiman ‘m’ of Bayo LGA, was arrested by the command operatives, after he (suspect) and five others at large invaded the house of one Mallam Isiaka at Gaidam village in Bayo LGA on 5/8/2019 at about 2100hrs and robbed him of the sum of fifty thousand naira (N50, 000) cash and a techno handset valued ten thousand naira (N10, 000), while armed with a double barrel gun, a locally made pistol and sticks. Suspect confessed to the crime and mentioned accomplices (at large).

“On 11/9/2019 at about 0030hrs, a gang of 5 hoodlums stormed the house of one Muluma Drambe ‘m’ of Borno Yesu village while armed with dangerous weapons and demanded the sum of one million, five hundred thousand naira (1,500,000) with threat to return for the collection of the money at a later date. They kept an empty shell of 7.62mm ammunition as a warning for failure. Upon their return on 14/9/2019, one of them was arrested by the command operatives while others fled. The arrested is Usman Isa Bunu’m’ of Magumeri.

“Also, On 13/9/2019 at about 1420hrs, one Yusuf Tanimu ‘m’ of Katsina Metropolis who is notorious in trailing, breaking into Bank customers vehicles and stealing huge amount of money withdrawn was arrested by the command operatives when he attempted to break into a Toyota corolla LE vehicle of a UBA Bank manager, Mohammed Shuaibu who parked same in a location and went for prayers.

“You will recall that on 10/9/2019, the Command issued a press statement on the emerging activities of hoodlums who trail the cars of bank customers (who withdraw money) and when such cars are parked, these hoodlums then break into the car and remove the money therein. However, Yusuf Tanimu ran out of luck this time and the Command delivered on its promise,” the Borno police Boss said.

He noted that the Command is not unmindful of the fact that constitutionally, such suspects ought to have been taken to court within 48 hours, but however added that it is in the best interest of public peace and order to parade them so that parents will be aware of the seriousness of the offence and others will be deterred from indulging in drugs and other crimes.

“Through this medium, the Command is appealing to parents/guardians to advice their wards on the dangers of hard drugs,” he further said.