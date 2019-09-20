Tambuwal Pays 300 Million Naira For Sokoto Students WAEC, NECO

Sokoto state governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has paid no fewer than 300 million naira for Sokoto State students to guarantee speedy release of their 2018/2019 West African Examination Council (WAEC) and National Examination Council (NECO).

The payment, according to Mura Bello Maikwanci, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) for Ministry of Basic and Secondary education has always been part of the government’s consistent contributions to education of every school going age children in the state.

The gesture, he further averred will help in the quick release of both WAEC and NECO results for students of the state.

The statement read in part, “In order to ensure the prompt release of the results of its indigenes who sat for the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and the National Examinations Council (NECO) examinations, the Sokoto State Government has paid N300 Million Naira (Three Hundred Million Naira) to the two bodies for the 2018/2019 examinations, as part of the costs due to them.

“The amount is for the payment of examinations fees for students who sat for the two examination organized by the 2 examination bodies.

“It expected that with this development the results of the students would soon released”.

The statement however appealed to parents and students to exercise more patience as the governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal led government is doing everything humanly possible to ensure the release of their results in good time.