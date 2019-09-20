‘The Ghost And The House Of Truth’ Set For Premiere Globally

Temple Productions, Slate 1 Films and The Mission Entertainment, deliver awesomely in this new movie titled ‘The Ghost And The House Of Truth,’ directed by Akin Omotoso and produced by Veteran actress, Ego Boyo.

The film stars veteran filmmaker Toyin Oshinaike as Uncle Joe, multiple award-winning actress, Kate Henshaw as Inspector Folashade, BAFTA award-winner, Susan Wokoma as Bola Ogun, Mario Obruthe as Tomi, Imoleayo Olusanya as Nike and Dara Egerton-Shyngle as Susan.

It also features Fabian Lojede (‘Comatose,’ ‘Jacob’s Cross,’ ‘Man on Ground,’ ‘October 1’) and Kemi Lala Akindoju, who is also the associate producer and casting director of the film.

The movie tells the story of a counselor whose eight-year-old daughter goes missing. Frustrated with the police investigation, she takes it upon herself to catch the perpetrator, but as time runs out, things take an unexpected turn.

The Ghost and The House Of Truth will premier globally tomorrow, at the Urban World Film Festival, EMC Empire Theater12, New York.

Nwakaego, Ego Boyo, is a well-known accomplished actor and producer who has worked extensively in the Nigerian film industry since the 90s. She made her debut as an actor in the critically acclaimed soap opera, ‘Checkmate,’ which aired on the NTA network service for five years playing the role of Ann Haastrope – a role which endeared her to the Nigerian audiences.

In 1996, she produced her first feature film ‘Violated,’ a Moving Movies Production directed by the late Amaka Igwe. The film was considered one of the highest-selling home video productions of its time and has gone down in Nigerian Film industry history as one of the best romantic dramas and a benchmark for romantic films in Nigeria.

Boyo set up her own production company later that same year and continues as the managing director /CEO of the company set up as a fully digital production company with a rental arm and working in production from end to end, a service it continues to provide across two continents.