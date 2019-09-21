CRIME
$9.6bn Scam: Court Remands Ex- Petroleum Resources Director
A high court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), yesterday, remanded former director of legal services in the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Mrs Grace Taiga, over alleged involvement in the signing of the controversial gas supply contract between the Ministry of Petroleum Resources and Processes and Industrial Development (P&ID).
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Taiga on eight-count charge bordering on criminal breach of trust and gratification among others.
She, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Following her plea, counsel to the EFCC, Bala Sanga, asked that the defendant be remanded in prison custody pending the commencement of trial.
Her arraignment is coming barely 24 hours after the conviction of the P&ID by the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court, Abuja on economic sabotage, money laundering and tax evasion amongst others.
EFCC in the charge, specifically accused Mrs Taiga of signing the said agreement without obtaining approval of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) as required by law.
Sanga asked for an adjournment to enable the prosecution call its witnesses to prove the charge against the defendant.
Counsel to Mrs Taiga, Ola Olanipekun (SAN), who moved an oral application for bail, was turned down by the court.
Similar request that the defendant be remanded in EFCC custody was rejected following objection by the EFCC counsel.
The trial judge, Justice Olukayode Adeniyi, accordingly ordered that she be remanded in Suleja prison pending the hearing and determination of the bail application.
The matter has been adjourned till September 25 for the hearing of her bail application.
