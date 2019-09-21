Abdulsalami Not Sick, In Minna – Family

Family of former head of state, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, has debunked story carried by an online platform that the former Nigerian leader was sick and had been flown abroad.

Reacting to the news, yesterday, a family member and one time chief press secretary to former Governor Muazu Babangida Aliyu of Niger State, Jibrin Suleiman, said it was a lie.

Jibrin said though, as usual, the former head of state had earlier travelled to the United Kingdom and Germany for his usual missions, he is at present in Minna for a function organised in his honour today (Saturday).

He said, “You will see him tomorrow, he will attend the second General Abdulsami Abubakar foundation annual peace lecture holding at Legbo Kutigi International Conference Centre.”

While urging members of the public to disregard such fake news, Jibrin Suleiman, who was also a one-time chairman of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Niger State council, urged journalists not to rely on fake news being peddled by online media in their bid to generate traffic to their platforms.