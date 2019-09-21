APC Governors Move To Deepen Party’s Governance Structure, Policies

Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC), under the umbrella of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), have begun the move to further strengthen and deepen its governance structure for the benefits of their states and federal government.

This is as the forum has introduced a steering committee to advise governors elected on the party’s platform and the federal government on how best to synergise their activities to enhance delivery of their campaign promises.

Announcing the formation of the steering committee, yesterday, its chairman and governor of Jigawa State, Abubakar Badaru, said the committee was tasked with the responsibility of looking at the governance structure and advise both the states and federal government.

He also said that the committee would also embark on peer review of activities of their government and see areas of improvement in the states.

Governor Badaru said: “during the era of 2019 – 2023, we will want the work of the PGF Governance Programme Steering Committee to focus more on strengthening the capacity of our states to have increased commitment to implement approved initiatives.

“This may require more initiatives around issues of capacity development for functionaries of our state. This will have to be well tailored around the initiatives we subscribe to, rather than the generic approach.”

The Jigawa State governor revealed that all the APC governors have agreed to key into the policy documents to be designed by the steering committee.

Badaru said the essence of the committee is to shape the identity of the APC governors.

He said programs like agriculture and education would be looked into and adopted as uniform policies in all the APC controlled states.

Also speaking, the committee’s co-chair and Plateau State governor, represented by his deputy, Prof Sonni Tyoden, said the idea would settle all public debates around the distinction between APC, on the one hand, and PDP and other parties, on the other.

“Given the challenge of ensuring that we achieve the vision of making our party, the APC, emerge as a distinctly social democratic party, the policy initiatives of all APC governments, particularly at the states level, will be the defining credentials. In addition, ensuring uniformity of policy initiatives among the APC states is a fundamental requirement.