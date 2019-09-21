NEWS
Army Assures Gajiram Community Of Security
Troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force have assured residents of adequate protection following reports of terrorists’ plan to invade Gajiram town.
The deputy director of public relations and information, Col Ado Isa, said the move followed plan by the terrorists to conduct indoctrinatory preaching before observing the Friday congregational prayers, yesterday.
He said many locals of Gajiram became apprehensive and reluctant to attend Jumaat service in the mosque, but upon receipt of the report, the commander, Sector 3, Operation Lafiya Dole, (OPLD)/Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF), Major-General AB Biu, directed his Artillery Brigade, Brigadier Commander-Brig Gen JAL Jimoh, to move to Gajiram and reassure residents of the town of army’s readiness to protect them and their properties in Gajiram and its surrounding areas.
He said while in the community (Gajiram), Brig Gen Jimoh, further urged the residents to go about their normal activities and legitimate businesses peacefully, without any fear.
Consequently, he noted there was large turn-out of the residents for the Jumaat prayer with Brig Gen JAL Jimoh, and other Muslim officers and soldiers in attendance. Including commander of the Chadian troops under the MNJTF.
