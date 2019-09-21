Concerns At Yaba Psychiatric Hospital Over CMD’s Retirement

There is palpable tension at the Federal Neuro psychiatric hospital Yaba, Lagos between the Joint Health Workers Unions and the Chief Medical Director (CMD), Dr Ogun Oluwayemi Cecelia over alleged moves to stay beyond her retirement date in office.

The Workers’ Unions had earlier in a petition accused the CMD of plans to outsource the hospital account department, which they claimed negates the philosophy of the Hospital.

The joint workers comprised of four unions which include the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN) Senior Staff Association of Universities, Teaching Hospitals, Research Institutes and Associated Institutions (SSAUTHRIA) and Nigeria Union of Allied Health Professionals (NUAHP).

The workers have accused the CMD of planning to stay beyond September 2019, when she is due for retirement having reached the retirement age of 60 years, as stipulated in the Civil Service rules.

The workers alleged that she had no plan of retirement whatsoever even as they accused her of nepotism and highhandedness.

In a letter to the CMD signed by Comrade Yusuf Adeyemi of MHWUN, Comrade Eke Uzondu of NUAP , Comrade John Oye of SSAUTHRIA and Comrade Olaoni Fatimetu, they accused the CMD of plan to outsource the account department of the institution and bringing in family members as contractors in the institution

The letter read, “the joint sector union of the hospital met to critically analyse the unfolding event in the hospital as regard your illegal decision to outsource the account department of the hospital unjustifiable. In view of this, we are compelled to write to you to stop the idea of privatising or outsourcing the account department or any other department and unit illegally.”

The unions who quoted financial regulation for the CMD said privately printed receipt are forbidden for Government Company.

“However, section 202 of the financial regulation also spelt out specifically who is authorised to collect revenue and issue receipts on behalf of the government and under no circumstances should privately printed receipt be utilised for government revenue.

“If at all, such is to take place, there are procedures and due process. Section 201 of the financial regulation is very clear about it which states that for such to be done, approval must be sought from the Accountant General of the Federation, the request shall either be approved or disapproved and by our authoritative findings, you do not have such approval.”

The unions also accused the CMD of abandoning due process, relevant authorities and other top management for selfish reasons

“This inform why in 2018 against all relevant advices, you single handedly and forcefully committed virement offence by using money meant for another purpose to buy a vehicle of over N40million for yourself despite having two functional office vehicles in your possession.

They further accused the CMD of sacking all hospital contractors and suppliers and replacing them with family members.

“It is also the same way you single handedly sacked all the hospital contractors and suppliers and award contracts and supplies to your relatives and friends at exorbitant accounts far above the amount of previous contractors and suppliers. As am example, diesel oil that was being supplied previously at a price of N250 at the highest per litre by previous suppliers is now being supplied at N350 per litre by your relative.

“The patient’s food stuff being purchased by the hospital caterers at a reasonable cost and good quality is now being contracted out to tour sister at a higher cost and of low quality. You have not in any way been able to justify all these your actions in terms of cost and higher benefits to government and the hospital. We hereby request you to stop the decision to outsource the account department and other departments of the hospital. The union is ready to fake all legal means to stop the illegal act.”

However, the CMD who was appointed by the former minister of Health, Issac Adewole had been accused of breaching the requirements for the appointment of her office.

According to the requirement, the CMD was expected not be more than 55 years of age as applicant who have less than five years to retire need not apply.

But, the workers who spoke to our correspondent on condition of anonymity had said that the CMD who was appointed in 2017 would be retiring in 2019 has only this month of September to retire from service.

They however said that the CMD should have been disqualified because she wasn’t qualified to apply for the job she is currently holding.

The workers who further quoted the federal government public service rules said the rule stated that the compulsory retirement age is attaining the age of 60 or 35 years in active service.

It reads, “The compulsory retirement age for all grades in the service shall be 60 years or 35 years of pensionable service whichever is earlier.

“No officer shall be allowed to remain in service after attaining the retirement age of 60 years or 35 years of pensionable service whichever is earlier.”

The union however asked the head of the federal Neuro psychiatric hospital to keep to her retirement date as a civil servant and vacate the seat for another person to take over the day to day running of the hospital.

When contacted about the allegations leveled against her by the health workers, the CMD said they are frivolous and unfounded. She said, “These are frivolous and unfounded allegations.”