NEWS
Gbajabiamila Donates N60m Medical Supplies To Borno Govt
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has donated drugs worth over N60 million to the Borno State government for onward distribution to victims of terrorist attacks in the state.
The donation, which took place, yesterday, in the speaker’s office, is as a result of his visit to some internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Maiduguri, in July.
Represented by his chief of staff, Hon Sanusi Garba Rikiji, the speaker presented the drugs to the leader of the Borno State Caucus in the House and the chief whip, Mohammed Tahir Monguno, who received them on behalf of the state government.
Gbajabiamila said the drugs comprised of antibiotics and other essential drugs that would cure infectious diseases among the IDPs.
While receiving the drugs, Monguno thanked the speaker on behalf of the state governor, Prof Babagana Umara Zulum, saying the gesture would go a long way in ameliorating the health challenges of the IDPs.
Monguno said Gbajabiamila is the first speaker of the House who deemed it fit to visit Borno State mainly to feel the plight of the IDPs despite the security situation, thanking him for being an exemplary leader.
The lawmaker assured that the state government would ensure the judicious use of the drugs in a manner that would affect the lives of all the IDPs positively.
