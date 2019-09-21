Gwandu Rejects Suspension From Kebbi APC

Hon. Habibu Gwandu, a member, representing Gwandu constituency, at the Kebbi State House of Assembly, has rejected a purported letter of suspension issued to him by the state All Progressives Congress (APC), saying it was an attempt to muzzle internal democracy.

Gwandu’s purported suspension letter signed by the Kebbi state APC secretary, Ahmed Musa Jega had been attributed to the lawmaker’s call for free and fair elections into Gwandu local government elections.

Hon. Gwandu was on September 16, 2019, via a signed letter by Jega, suspended after a meeting by the state working committee resolved to find him guilty of anti-party activities which was still being investigated by the party committee.

In his response letter dated September 17, Hon. Gwandu claimed that if the purported suspension was to be true then the state party chapter clearly acted outside its powers under the APC constitution.

According to him, “The provisions of the APC constitution in relation to where it is proposed to expel a member of the executive committee, political office holder, or a member of legislative house from membership of the party, such a proposal shall be submitted to the National Executive Committee (NEC), which after deliberations on the matter may confirm or reject the proposal.

“Furthermore, a decision to expel a member of the party taken or confirmed by the NEC shall be submitted to the Board of Trustees (BOT) for ratification. As such, your purported temporary expulsion is a nullity and without any effect whatsoever and it is hereby utterly rejected.”

He added that he would respond to specific allegation when it is made, as the letter didn’t specify the conduct that was been adjudged by the working committee to be of anti-party nature, and as such he would continue to operate as APC member without any fear.