How Oyo Gov’ship Election Was Won And Lost At Tribunal

Following the judgement of the Oyo State Governorship Petition Election Tribunal which affirmed the election of Governor Oluwaseyi Makinde of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and dismissed the petition filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate in the March 9, 2019 election, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, there have been mixed reactions.

At the venue of the tribunal, Iyaganku, Ibadan, notable members of the ruling PDP, and opposition APC, were in court as the governorship election petition tribunal was set to deliver judgement in a petition filed before it by Adelabu of the APC against the election of Governor Makinde of the PDP.

It was observed that many party faithful arrived the court premises as early as 6:00 am, only to meet security operatives on ground and apart from lawyers and those who have genuine business to do within the premises. Those who were granted access were screened.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC), had announced Makinde as the winner of the March 9, 2019 governorship election after defeating Adelabu and others.

Not satisfied after studying results in units, wards and local government areas, APC and Adelabu had gone to the tribunal to challenge Makinde’s victory.

While members of the PDP have been on joyous mood, congratulating the governor, the APC, though not silent, members remained calm, waiting for the next step as may be decided and directed by party leaders in the state.

While some believed that the tribunal’s judgement which gave victory to Makinde had affirmed Oyo people’s belief in his ability to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people and rescue the state from alleged bad governance, others see it as another diversion of justice.

At this point, it should be noted that Makinde’s victory at the tribinal was coming few days after the immediate past governor and leader of the APC in the state, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, lost in his bid to reclaim the Oyo South Senatorial seat at the National Assembly from the PDP candidate, Senator Muhammed Kola Balogun.

Again, Makinde floored Adelabu at the tribunal, as the petition challenging his election was dismissed.

The Justice Sirajo Mohammed-led tribunal ruled that the petitioners were not able to proof their claim of over-voting and did not substantiate that of non-compliance with the Electoral Act 2010, as amended.

In a unanimous judgement delivered by Justice Sirajo Muhammed on behalf of the three-member panel, the tribunal averred that the petitioners, Adelabu and the APC failed to prove the allegation of corrupt pratices, over-voting, improper accreditation, inaccurate ballot counting and non-compliance with the 2010 electoral act, as amended.

“We have examined the evidences of the witnesses called by the petitioners and we haven’t found any proof of over-voting while we validates the polling units except the ones we cancelled,” the tribunal said.

The petitioners had challenged results in over 1,000 polling units but called only 69 witnesses out of which only 37 were unit agents while the 32 others were ward collation agents. The tribunal sitting Iyaganku, therefore dismissed the petition, saying it was null, void and declared Makinde as authentic winner of the election.

During the legal battle, counsel to parties in the petition adopted their final written addresses.

Counsel to the INEC, Barrister Akinolu Kehinde (SAN) in his written address, urged the tribunal to dismiss the petition for being grossly unmeritorious and lacking in substance, adding that the petitioners erroneously put the burden of proof on INEC whereas the responsibility of proof lies on the petitioners.

Kehinde argued that the petitioners complained of irregularities in 1,334 polling units and only called 38 polling unit agents out of which majority of them confirmed that the election conducted by INEC complied strictly with the Electoral Act.

He maintained that it was the responsibility of the petitioners to bring at least one witness from the 1,334 polling units, they complained about and urged the tribunal to dismiss the petition.

On his part, counsel to Makindel, Dr. Omyechi Ikpeazu (SAN), said the reliefs sought by the petitioners were faulty and evidences of the other witnesses not called amounted to hearsay and urged the court to dismiss the petition.

The PDP counsel, Chief Nathaniel Oke (SAN), while adopting his final written address, urged the tribunal to dismiss the petition on the ground of inadequacy of evidence and for lacking in merit.

However, counsel to Adelabu and APC, Mallam Yusuf Alli (SAN), urged the court to hold that the petition was meritorious and that other witnesses not called had their statements properly laid before the tribunal and that under the law, the number of witnesses called cannot override what had been properly laid before the tribunal.

Alli added that cases were not won on the quantum of witnesses called but on the quality of testimony of the witnesses called, adding that the testimony of petitioners’ witness number 62 (PW62) speaks volume, saying there were massive electoral infractions in 28 out of the 33 Local Government Areas called and a document spoke for itself after being adopted.

He maintained that a certified true copy of a document could be tendered by anybody and not only the maker, urging the tribunal to find merit in it.

Reacting to the judgement, the Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin said the tribunal victory affirmed Oyo people’s faith in Makinde’s ability.

“Our people are happy today because the mandate giving to Governor Makinde and all other Oyo PDP candidates in Senate, House of Representatives and state assembly were freely given out of trust in our ability to liberate Oyo State and restore its fading pace setting glory.

“While congratulating Governor Seyi Makinde, Senator Kola Balogun, Honourable Yemi Taiwo and all my co-lawmakers that have recorded victory at the 2019 elections tribunal, I wish our party more victory.

“I believe we can now concentrate on our governmental and legislative duties with less distraction, to ensure the good people of Oyo State reap the good fruits they deserve,” Ogundoyin said.

In his reaction, Makinde extended hands of fellowship to the APC and its governorship candidate at the March 9, 2019 election, Adelabu, urging the opposition political party to forger politics and join hands with his government for the growth and development of the state.

He urged the opposition to key into his agenda to bring prosperity to the state, tackle poverty and ensure that good intentions were realised.

“What I will say to the APC is that they should let us forget politics for now. We can pick up politics again by 2022. For now, let us all work together. Let us key into our agenda to bring prosperity to Oyo State; let us tackle poverty and ensure that our good intentions for the people of Oyo State are realised,” Makinde said.

He described the victory of the PDP on which platform he won at the election petition tribunal, as the triumph of truth over falsehood.

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Oyo State chapter has described the judgement of the the tribunal that affirmed the election of Makinde as ‘victory for the masses’.

The CAN chairman, Pastor Benjamin Akanmu, while speaking during a telephone interview with journalists, congratulated the governor on his victory at the tribunal and also lauded the people of Oyo State for standing solidly with Makinde in defense of their votes.

According to him, the judgement was a confirmation of God’s involvement in the project ‘Seyi Makinde 2019’ right from the outset.

“I have said earlier that Engineer Seyi Makinde was selected from the pool of better candidates by God to lead His people out of ‘Egypt. He contested as a candidate of God, flagged the Heavenly Party’s name (Trinity) at the last election, so coming out victorious at the tribunal should not be a thing of surprise to us, can our God be defeated? Definitely no.

“Responses that followed the judgement of the tribunal has confirmed that Seyi Makinde is truly the people’s governor and that his people are appreciative of every of his moves and actions so far.” he said.

The CAN chairman added, “for instance Mr. Bayo Titilola-Sodo, Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Oyo State Council was on a radio programme, showering praises on the governor for prompt payment of workers’ salaries and entitlements. Titilola-Sodo jovially gave Makinde’s treatment of workers as reason for his recent good look, he confirmed he is no longer under any pressure, Makinde has taken pressure away.”

In a similar development on same Tuesday during the official commissioning of FM Radio Station, owned by the Nigeria Union of Pensioners, Oyo State Council, the executives of the union unanimously honoured the governor in their speeches for wiping away their tears and returning joy into their lives”.

Akanmu said Makinde’s achievement within four months in office was unimaginable and had got a lot of people confused to the extent that people are still in doubt considering visibility of the achievements.

“Majority of the wonderful achievements of Makinde so far, all of which have all generated much debate and argument among politicians and even some elite, they could not comprehend why he ordered school fees paid by parents during Ajimobi’s reign to be refunded to the parents after the cancelation of school fees from primary to secondary levels.

“My advise to people is that should not forget that God is already in control of every situation in the state. Trying to decode how Makinde will run Oyo successfully without crashing along the way is like an attempt to prove God’s existence, it will result to a mere waste of time because God who anointed Makinde is above and beyond our concepts which only work properly,” he said.

While charging the people of the state including traditional rulers to mobilize support for the governor to ensure his administration consolidates on the good works done so far, the CAN chairman said, “my advise goes to the people of Oyo state, especially traditional rulers, community leaders, executives of all unions, parents to stand tall and join hands to build fence round this administration to give courage to the governor as he continues striving to take the state to enviable level”.

But in a swift reaction, the APC vowed to challenge the judgement at the Appeal Court, stating that “it received the judgement of the March 9, 2019 Gubernatorial with dismay.”

The party stressed that its state working committee

“in its proactive manner has decided to refer the tribunal ruling to our team of legal experts for necessary recommendation which the party hopes to follow appropriately.

“Oyo APC will like to thank our members for being law abiding and wishes to assure them and our sympathizers to please await the next line of action, in due course.”

While appreciating those who stood by him before, during and after the election, the governor called on the opposition to forget politics for now and join hands with him to work for the good of Oyo State.

According to him, he didn’t expect anything less from the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, because truth is always constant.

“We want to thank the people of Oyo State who have stood behind us before, during and after the election and since we have got into office.

“We didn’t expect anything else, because truth is constant. No matter how far a lie goes, the truth will always come out.We have remained focused on the task the people of the State committed into our hands.

“We didn’t break any sweat over the petition, we have remained focused and we are pushing on with our agenda for Oyo State”, he said.

Also, the state chairman of the PDP, Alhaji Kunmi Mustapha, congratulated Makinde, for his resounding victory at the election petition tribunal.

The PDP chairman in a statement by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Akeem Olatunji, said that the judiciary should be commended for upholding the wishes of the people as demonstrated by the pattern of voting in the last gubernatorial election by declaring Makinde as the winner.

He maintained that the election petition tribunal, by its landmark ruling, has helped to restore hope to Nigerians that judgement was not for sale. Mustapha saluted the judges for putting honesty, justice and fear of God above any other consideration to carry out their professional callings.

Also, the Oyo State Secretary of PDP, Alhaji Wasiu Adeleke, commended the judiciary for being firm.