Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Insurgency: Adamawa Govt Trains Extension Workers On Israel-grown Agric Practices

Published

1 min ago

on

Adamawa Government has introduced, training program for extension workers, on Israel-grown agricultural practices, for the Northeast ravaged by Boko Haram insurgents.

The program known as ‘ Sasakaawa’ is being offered by the Adamawa state University Mubi, at degree level, in line with agricultural diversification of the federal government.

The acting Vice Chancellor, Prof Kaletapwa Farauta, said the essence of the programme is to get extension workers to reach out to rural farmers.

“We are the only state university that runs the programme called Sasakaawa that has international linkage

The program is being offered by the Department of Agric. Sasakwa is an Israel-based, in their bid to boost agricultural production.

“The program in the area of manpower training, for extension workers in crop production being collaborated by the Israel government.

“Sasakaawa is one of the numerous programmes which had been accredited to earn for the university.

Adamawa NUJ Chairman, Mr Ishaka Dedan, said the university had done well at repairing structures damaged by Boko Haram and at putting many other structures in place.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Rev Up Your Libido...Enjoy Unforgettable, Pure, Long - lasting Fun!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click Here Now To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days From Now,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 39 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: