Int’l Day Of Peace: Obaseki Harps On Global Effort To Check Climate Change
The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has urged for global efforts to check climate change which presents new threats to world peace and security.
Obaseki made the call in commemoration of the International Day of Peace, marked every September 21, by the United Nations (UN) and its various organs.
He said, “As the world marks the International Day of Peace, we are once again reminded of the need to protect the climate. There is need for increased awareness on the impact of climate change to world peace and security which will help in mitigating environmental hazards which threaten life on earth.
“Stakeholders have to come together and work to protect the environment. Renewed efforts among collaborators to set aside differences and work for the common good of all will go a long way to check causes of climate change,” he said.
The governor commended the United Nations for the 2019 theme of the event, “Climate Action for Peace,” adding, “ that the theme will challenge stakeholders to redouble efforts to halt climate change by building bridges of support and strengthening community effort towards the goal of combating the effects of climate change.”
He said his administration is working with stakeholders such as the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) in developing the state’s Environmental Policy, noting, “We have mechanisms in place for the development of the Environmental Policy, which spell out how the state would streamline efforts among relevant stakeholders in protecting our forest belts, reducing pollution, tackling wastes and mobilising public action to safeguard the environment.”
According to the UN, “The 2019 theme draws attention to the importance of combatting climate change as a way to protect and promote peace throughout the world. Climate change causes clear threats to international peace and security.
“Natural disasters displace three times as many people as conflicts, forcing millions to leave their homes and seek safety elsewhere. The salinisation of water and crops is endangering food security, and the impact on public health is escalating. The growing tensions over resources and mass movements of people are affecting every country on every continent. Peace can only be achieved if concrete action is taken to combat climate change.”
