IPCR, Varsity Partner On Peace Building

The Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Federal University, Wukari (FUW), Taraba State, in order to explore the possibilities of peace building. The MoU provides the framework for the IPCR and the Centre for Ethno-religious and Peace Studies of the university to work together with focus on research, education and human capacity building.

Speaking during the event in Abuja, the director general, Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution, Prof Bakut T Bakut, said with the MoU, the duo would be able to sustain monitoring of conflicts, their causes, actors, dynamics among others with the view to nipping them in the bud. He expressed the commitment of the institute to collaborate with the Federal University, Wukari to stem violence in the state and beyond.

The MoU, according to the director general, would guide the collaborative efforts of the two institutions toward the establishment of Peace and Conflict Resolution Centre in Taraba State for the benefit of the state and Nigeria at large.

Bakut explained that the MoU would further exchange non-confidential information especially in the areas of research documentation and advocacy and expertise, adding that it would facilitate networking with relevant institutions in Africa and the world at large.

Earlier, the vice chancellor, Prof Abubakar M Kundiri, said that the university was established in 2011 and there was no better time than now to have signed the MoU with the institute.

He lamented the violent conflicts confronting the state, which according to him, were of various dimensions and that the partnership with the Institute would help in understanding the conflict dynamics for better approaches in dealing with them. “There is need to clearly study the situation and I am sure the institute has the expertise that can conduct research and proffer solution,” Prof Kundiri said.