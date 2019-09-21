KSA, Mr Latin, Okunnu, Amebo Feature In New Glo TVC

One of Nigeria’s most famous musicians of all times, Sunday Adegeye Adeniyi, popularly known as King Sunny Ade, is starring alongside comic actor, Bolaji Amusan, popularly called “Mr Latin” and latest Yoruba theatre sensation, Wale Akorede, aka “Okunnu” in a new television commercial, ‘TVC’, released by Globacom to promote its Glo Amebo offer.

The Glo Amebo gives subscribers five times the value of recharge to call all networks.

The TVC also features the original Madam Amebo, Ibidun Allison, who became immensely popular because of her role as a character bearing that name in the legendary television drama series, Village Headmaster, now rested.

The drama-themed commercial opens with Madam Amebo talking over the phone with her daughter, played by popular actress, Yvonne Jegede. A party is apparently in the offing, and the mother and daughter gist is centred around the social event.

Madam Amebo talked, “Aso ebi ati awon golden accessories. Eso to bad (The uniform clothes and the spectacular accessories going with it)!” The daughter expressed surprise that her mother was dressed up too early. The mother rebuffed this instantly and goes on to announce to her daughter that she is even in the bus that will take her to the event venue.

She tells her daughter that she has no intention of missing out on any part of the party, not even the small chops and the varieties of meat.

Madam Amebo continues with her conversation, “As for my women group, na KSA o or nothing at all!” She then sits between Okunnu and Mr Latin in the bus, waking up Okunnu, who is sleeping, while Mr Latin, pops groundnuts in his mouth.

The two men find the continuous chit-chat between mother and child irritating and show it by sneering at her. Okunnu said, “Yes ke, shoshosho, na only you get mouth?” She does not indicate any interest to entertain their concerns.

The TVC shows her arrival in Lagos and her transition into a waiting car at the park, while still chatting with the daughter.

At a point, the daughter asked her mother, “Mummy, your credit still dey so?” To which she aptly responds: Na we dey fetch credit like water. You no trust Glo!”

The TVC depicts the party proper, showing Madam Amebo dancing away to the music of the legendary King Sunny Ade together with other attendees. Amidst it all, Madam Amebo continues with her conversation.

Globacom makes the point poignantly with the TVC that subscribers who avail themselves of the Amebo offer will never need to worry about exhausting their airtime.