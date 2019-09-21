OML 25: NNPC GMD To Reopen Belema Flow Station On Sept. 28

Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kyari, is expected to lead a Federal Government delegation to reopening and resumption of operations of the Oil Mining Lease (OML) 25 flow station in Belema Community of Akuku-Toru local government area of Rivers State on September 28, 2019.

The OML 25 flow station was shut down over in August 2017 following a protracted dispute between Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) and its host communities, including Belema, Offoin-Ama and Ngeje, all in Kula Kingdom.

The move followed a peace agreement brokered by the Group Managing Director of NNPC and the new Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva between Shell and Belemaoil Producing Limited.

The Founder and President of Belemaoil Engr. Jack-Rich Tein Jr, disclosed this while addressing the host communities, during a thanksgiving service in Kula.

Tein Jr, said under the peace agreement while SPDC retain the operatorship license of the oil facility, Belemaoil will control maintenance, operation, employment, contracts and surveillance jobs.

He further explained that both companies will jointly handle the developmental needs of the host communities

Tein Jr, said: “The agreement enables Belemaoil and Shell to work together, Shell remains the license owner, remains the license operator, Belemaoil will be responsible for operation and maintenance, Belemaoil will employ the personnel in the entire field, Belemaoil will ensure that all the surveillance and patrol services are carried out in the field.

“Belemaoil and Shell will jointly work with the host communities to understand their developmental programmes and needs and ensure that they are carried out to the satisfaction of the communities. It is a critical deal, it is a win-win deal where everybody is happy.

“The GMD of NNPC made this happen at the instance of the Federal Government. While this issue lasted everyone was hurt, the government were hurt, the communities were hurt, all stakeholders wanted this resolved amicably. The outcome of the peace deal enables all parties to be happy.

“I also pledged to ensure that opportunities are created for all sons and daughters of Belema Community, Offoin-Ama Community and the entire Kula Kingdom, they are all sons and daughters of Kula.

“I promise to carry everybody along in my empowerment programme, I said to the Group Managing Director of NNPC that yes I’m going to do it because even while I was pursuing OML25 there were those who didn’t support Belemaoil but today they are all benefitting from Belemaoil.

“Now is the time to forget about the past, now is the time to ensure that we live together as one united Kula, It is not a time for you to say A was bad, B was good, C is most excellent, no, let move forward because the victory is not to Belemaoil but to Nigeria and you that have made this victory a possibility. Hate is dead in Kula Kingdom while love now lives”.