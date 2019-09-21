Optimising Economic Value Of Solid Minerals In Nigeria

As part of efforts to grow the Nigerian economy, emphasis appears to have shifted from exportation to beneficiation and processing of solid minerals in recent times. ABAH ADAH writes:

Nigeria which is acclaimed to be one of the most endowed with solid minerals globally has remained relatively unrecognised when mention is made of top beneficiaries of these minerals economically among nations. This means the potentials are far from being actualised. The economic opportunities in the sector have been grossly under-explored and under-utilised, especially as “extract-and-sell-for-export business” has been the prevalent practice in the largely artisans driven sector.

The mining sector can be operationally divided into three subsectors as: exploration and mining (upstream), processing and beneficiation (midstream), and marketing and transportation (downstream). Only the upstream and downstream subsectors are currently active. The government plans to implement some initiatives to enliven the mid-stream subsector. For example, there are plans to bolster production and beneficiation of industrial and ferrous minerals by initiating policies that stipulate minimum local content threshold for the utilisation of these minerals by various industries/sectors.

Whilst the downstream subsector is dominated by individuals and indigenous companies, the upstream subsector is dominated by small scale/artisanal miners, and local integrated manufacturing companies, e.g. cement manufacturers that extract limestone for use). Also, a few junior mining companies have executed joint venture arrangements with indigenous companies for mining operations. As at December 2016, a total of 2,395 companies and individuals were licenced to operate in the upstream sub-sector. Over the years, the minerals produced by these miners were largely sold off and exported or smuggled away in their crude form. Hence Nigeria has only been a raw material destination for booming jewellry markets in parts of Asia, America, and Europe, and has been a major importer of the finished products from those same markets in hard currencies. Economic benefits of beneficiation and processing which has untold potential for job and wealth creation along the value chain remains with those countries.

Re-iterating government’s commitment to reversing the trend, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Mines and Steel Development (MMSD), Abdulkadir Mu’azu while delivering the keynote address recently to declare open the one-day Stakeholders Workshop on the Gemstone and Jewellry Industry, organised by the ministry via its World Bank assisted Mineral Sector Support for Diversification (MINDIVER) project in Abuja lamented that Nigeria though has a huge international market potentials for her gemstones, was losing vast business opportunities, value, and revenue to uncontrolled export situation.

He however expressed delight that in the last two years it has been observed that more Nigerians are becoming aware of the importance of adding value to the gems materials by cutting and polishing before exporting.

In his welcome address then, the MINDIVER project coordinator and Chief Organiser of the workshop, Mr Linus Adie noted that the estimated value of gemstone exports alone (i.e. apart from those of other minerals) from Nigeria has been put in the region of $2 million annually, with Thailand, Sri Lanka, Isreal, Germany, United States, and India as destinations.

“I welcome you all to this event which has its focus on reversing the unfavourable market trend for gemstones coming out of our Nigerian mine fields and creating a robust jewellry market in the country,” he said.

In the same vain, the national President of the Nigerian Mining and Geoscience Society (NMGS) and DG, Mining Cadastre Office (MCO), Engr Obadiah Nkom had much earlier urged the federal government (FG) to consider stopping issuance of operating license to investors who would be exporting solid minerals in the crude form.

Making the appeal in his address during his installation as the 30th President of the society recently in Abuja, Nkom who stressed the need to add value to extracted minerals said it is one sure way to guarantee jobs and economic development.

He said, “The licencising policy should gradually move to ensuring that licenses are given to those that want to add value to extracted minerals rather than those who want to take them for export in the crude form.

“This will guarantee jobs and economic development. The huge human population in the country needs to be engaged and all legitimate ways to get them occupied should be explored and implemented.”

Engr Nkom who was speaking against the backdrop of the dwindling fortunes of the oil and gas sector globally, said prospects and jobs in that sector were fast becoming endangered as the world aggressively looks for alternatives to fossil fuels, urging the administrators to as a matter of priority and urgency begin to also pursue maximisation of the potentials inherent in the Nigerian oil and gas sector.

He said “Nigeria should shift from exporting unrefined crude to becoming a nation of petro-chemicals. We should pursue the conversion of this black gold into finished products and raw material feedstocks for industries. These will hasten industrialisation and create millions of jobs.

“We export jobs that are badly needed by young men and women in the country when we export the crude oil and the solid minerals, and we as a nation are denied the full benefit of our God-given potentials.”

“To achieve all these requires political will and a determined populace desirous of forgoing current short-time pleasure and comfort for a secured and sustainable future.”