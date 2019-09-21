PMB Govt Will Triumph Over Saboteurs – Osinbajo

Amidst allegations that powerful forces in the presidency have cut him to size by stripping him of duties constitutionally assigned to his office, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has expressed confidence in the ability of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration to deliver on its electoral promises to Nigerians.

No matter the antics of the enemies of the Buhari-led federal government, Osinbajo declared yesterday, would triumph over the “saboteurs and fifth columnists” in the country.

Osinbajo said that the administration could have achieved more than it had done for the country by now, but for the unwholesome activities of people he described as “saboteurs” working against its good programmes.

He explained that the highly debilitated and debased economy inherited from the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan slowed down the steps taken by Buhari to better the lots of most Nigerians.

The vice president spoke yesterday at the funeral service for Mrs Moroluke Fakoyede, the mother of the secretary to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ola Olukoyede, which was held at Saint Luke’s Anglican Church, Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti State.

While addressing the congregation, Osinbajo said: “This country requires everybody to be on board and to work hard. I belong to the All Progressives Congress (APC), a party that belongs to the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo. It is not true that President Buhari doesn’t know how to govern, it is not because we have not done enough, there are saboteurs and many fifth columnists working against us, but we are going to triumph.

“The concern of President Buhari and APC and those of us in his government is to move Nigeria forward and we shall achieve this. All the good social investment programmes like tradermoni, the N-power and others will soon start to bear fruits and manifest. We are all going to benefit from Buhari’s administration.

“I became frightened when the man of God said only those of us in powers are enjoying, this is not true. We have done our best for Nigerians,” he stated.

Osinbajo praised the late Fakoyede for her honesty, saying her good deeds shall continue to bear good fruits in the lives of the children.

In his sermon, the cleric in charge of the church, Revd. Mathew Ayorinde Ajao, expressed disappointment at the way some leaders pilot the affairs of the country.

Ajao lamented that apart from the scourge of poverty, Nigerians do not enjoy any basic amenities from the government.

He said, “Nigerians are suffering. We are not enjoying anything. No electricity supply, no good roads, no improved health facilities, and others. The government must empower the poor, not the one where you used to give generating sets to people without anything they will use them to power.

“Some are very rich, they have everything but not blessed by heaven. They will gain the whole earth but they won’t get to heaven. The money and connections you have here won’t fight for you in heaven,” he stated.

Ajao who read from the book of Revelation Chapter 14 verses 12-13, appealed to Nigerian leaders to always put their trust in God and work for the people rather than themselves.