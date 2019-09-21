NEWS
Stakeholders Caution Against Gas Plants At Filling Stations
The Nigerian Association of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketers (NALPGAM) has warned of the danger of allowing Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), skids to be installed at petrol stations across the country.
Mr Nosa Ogieva-Okunbor, president, NALPGAM, who raised the security concern, condemned the indiscriminate citing of plants in filling stations at the association’s Governing Council Meeting, held in Lagos.
Ogieva-Okunbor, therefore, called on the federal government to urgently address the indiscriminate deployment of LPGs, otherwise known as cooking gas, at filling stations and retail outlets without addressing the risks involved.
He urged government agencies, particularly the department of petroleum resources (DPR) to curb the menace, while urging those marketers involved in such act to adhere strictly to DPR’s directives.
The president said that the DPR has already demanded the dismantling of all the illegal skids cited in stations across the nation.
He said that both LPG and fuel are highly inflammable, which need to be separated, adding that LPG cylinders are potentially and highly hazardous.
He said the association has resolutely condemned the increasing number of filling stations engaged in selling of gas within the stations not minding the hazardous implications.
MOST READ
USAID To Boost Agribusiness With $50m In C/River
Army Warn Against Harbouring Of Fleeing Terrorists
Gov Bello Draw FG’s Attention To Okene-Lokoja Road
Indian Police Arrest Ex-minister Over Alleged Rape, Blackmail
Troops Kill 7 Boko Haram, ISWAP Commanders
IPCR, Varsity Partner On Peace Building
206, 543 PVCs Uncollected In Kogi, Bayelsa – INEC
MOST POPULAR
-
EDITORIAL10 hours ago
Drafting N-Power Beneficiaries Into The Police
-
COVER STORIES11 hours ago
‘Forces’ Push Me To Kill Girls, Says Rivers Serial Killer
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Atiku: CSO Kicks Over Plots To Use Non Ranking Judges In Supreme Court Panel
-
FEATURES9 hours ago
The Death Trap Called Lafia-Akwanga Road
-
NEWS24 hours ago
PMB Meets Ag. Head Of Civil Service, Yemi-Esan
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Troops Kill 7 Boko Haram, ISWAP Commanders
-
BUSINESS10 hours ago
Border Closure Yielding Results – PMB
-
COVER STORIES11 hours ago
PMB Govt Will Triumph Over Saboteurs – Osinbajo