Styling Of The Mind Is Essential – Tewa Onasanya

Has the integrity of the Eloy awards ever been called to question during the past editions?

Not really; only recently. The reason I say not really is everybody that knows the Eloy Awards knows it for its integrity. People don’t pay to win an Eloy award, it’s the vote that counts and once the votes determine the winner we have no option but to declare that person the winner. So if a celebrity thinks because she has been nominated alongside people not so popular and assume that she is going to win by default, on that day it would be a shocker especially if she hasn’t put it out there for people to vote for her. We are very firm on our integrity and principle that wining is by vote and also our panel of judges looking through the different criteria. This year for instance we opened voting on our website and we had 1,517, 000 people voting in one and our website crashed twice. We had to pull the web site down for a short while and put it up again so the public was upset and flooded us with messages accusing us of trying to rig the votes since they were unable to access the site to vote. We don’t cheat, what we say, we mean and ensure we carry it out as exactly as humanly possible. The integrity of the people that are being nominated matters to us too even though we can’t know the hidden secrets of individuals, the public perception of them also helps us determine their strength of character.

Isn’t there a conflict on the integrity of the awards if it is strictly by voting? Anyone can actually determine the outcome of the votes depending on how much money one is willing to spend to get an Eloy Award despite the fact the one may be underserving of the award in the specified field.

That is where the judges come in. For instance, in a category of eight people, we have all the votes come in, the top three or four highest votes are scrutinized with the judges. So the awards are actually determined by 70 per cent voting and 30 per cent panel of judge’s assessment. We look at the criteria of direct and indirect leadership, values, integrity, character and more. We look at the impact of the nominees at their immediate and external world. We go through these criteria for the highest voted nominees and choose the final winner.

The question of integrity still comes into play, for instance how do you quantify or measure someone’s character or determine the impact of one’s indirect leadership?

It’s the judges that determine the measures or standards. We also go through their profiles and they have to have been active and impactful in the Eloy year.

Does it mean despite the fact that one has the highest votes, there is still a chance they may not emerge the winner?

Yes, based on the final assessment and judgement of the panel of judges following the criteria because we are mindful of the fact that anyone can pump money into the system and get people voting for them.

In a world where visuals are taking the front seat to print, how have you been able to stay relevant, consistent and successful in last 14 years?

People keep saying that but they said that about television and radio a few years ago and yet we still have successful radio stations. Print will still be here a very long time even though digital and online space have taken over. For our print magazine we evolved with the times, we identified that our core readers are online so even though I love print, I had to reduce the number of print we produce every year and be very prominent on our social media and website. We also now have an app that gives the subscriber an e- magazine which is the duplicate of the print version anywhere in the world and on the go. I think we are the first in Nigeria to do that. If you don’t innovate you will die or at best be stagnant. With the ELOY Awards we have remained relevant by constantly adding and removing new field and sector of industry so as to recognize as many inspiring women as we can and also encourage the aspiring women out there to be the best at whatever sector they choose to work in.

Mind-set stylist/motivational speaker

Over three years ago, I saw something that made me change my mind-set and how I look at life and it was from reading a book called “The Secret”. What we become in life is as a result of how we are thinking or how we have been programmed from young. If you can change the way you think and how you perceive things, a lot of things will change in your life. I started applying it gradually to my daily life and I realised that what I had read is true so I studied further. Even in the Bible, we learn that thoughts become things. I started been intentional about how I live, how I think and what I say and over the years there have been remarkable changes though I am still growing. I am the sort of person that when I have something good I can’t keep it to myself, I have to share it, so that’s how I became not a motivational speaker but a mind-set stylist.

It is basically trying to style one’s mind to think differently or change their pattern of thinking in order to achieve certain desired results. It is just like styling people with clothing. I don’t just want to speak the motivational words for someone to change but for them to understand why they have to change. If people don’t understand the ‘why’ then what’s the point of the motivational words. After been motivated in the moment they would still go back to their old way of thinking. I want to be able to change the way they think hence the styling of the mind.

Upcoming projects

January is actually cervical cancer awareness month so we hold several activities to raise money, awareness and screen people free of charge for cervical cancer. This year we did a lot. In January we are going to identify another local place to go, including out of state, to screen people for free for cervical cancer.