Tribunal Uphold PDP, APC Victory In Sanga, Makera Constituencies, Orders Re-run In Kagarko Constituency

The National and State Assembly election petition tribunal sitting in Kaduna has upheld the elections of Mrs Comfort Amwe of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) representing Sanga Constituency and Yusuf Dahiru Liman of the All Progressives Congress representing Makera Constituency.

In the same vein, the election of Honourable Monrodia Tanko of the PDP representing Kagarko constituency has been nullified by the tribunal and a re-run in two wards and twenty two polling units ordered.

The election of Mrs Amwe was challenged by Aliru Gambo Dangana of APC for Sanga constituency while Mr Solomon Katuka of PDP challenged the victory of Honourable Liman of the APC. Former Deputy Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly Hon. Nuhu Goro Shadalafiya of the APC challenged the victory of Honourable Tanko representing Kagarko constituency.

The tribunal under the Chairmanship of Hon.Justice Adamu H. Suleiman and Hon. Justice N.U Daniel and Hon. Justice Maimuna A. Abubakar as member 1 and 11 respectively delivered the judgement.

In the Judgement between Hon. Shadalafiya and Tanko which was read by Justice Abubakar, it said the respondent failed to prove his case beyond reasonable doubt that the he did not commit the malpractices petitioned against him.

According to her, the petitioner, Hon.Shadalafiya has among other things said the election held in kagarko local government on the 9th March 2019 was full of malpractices such as over voting, manipulations and multiple electoral malpractices.

Justice Abubakar said the petitioner has proved that all the electoral malpractices were committed hence the need for a re-run of the election in two wards and twenty two polling units.

In the case of Sanga and Makera constituencies’ thee Judgement was read by Justice Daniel, it said the case of over voting against Hon. Amwe and Hon. Liman lacks merit and therefore upheld their elections and struck out the petition for lack of merit.Speaking with newsmen shortly after the judgement, Hon. Shadalafiya said “technicality has been dropped to the door step and justice was made to prevail because the truth of the matter is that there was over voting and we proved that beyond reasonable doubt because it was well spelt out”.

On her part, Honourable Amwe said. ” I am Very happy and to God be all the glory. God gives to whom he wishes. I will mentor my opponent who is new in politics. My doors are open for him, let’s join hands together and work for the betterment of Sanga constituency ” she said.