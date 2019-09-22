British High Commissioner Hails Ooni Of Ife Entrepreneurship Initiative

British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Ms. Catriona Laing CB, has described the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II entrepreneurship initiative as a new wealth creation ecosystem that should be commended as a pragmatic approach to socioeconomic development for millions of youths across the continent.

The envoy also explained that the initiative, “Royal African Young Emerging Entrepreneurship Summit” (RAYEES), would trigger multiplicity for digital transformation, enhance modern creative incubation, ideas and innovations.

The High Commissioner spoke in Abuja at a meeting with a royal delegation led by the Director of Media & Public Affairs, Ooni’s Palace, Comrade Moses Olafare in respect of the maiden edition of The Royal African Young Emerging Entrepreneurs (RAYEES) slated for November 2019 at the Henley Business School, University of Reading, UK.

Her words: “I must commend His Imperial Majesty’s broad vision of enriching the lives of young ambitious and fantastic Africans youths through enterprises. This initiative is well structured to propel young Africans to redesign models of human capacities development, serve as an optimal infrastructure, transformative force, shaping business framework, socio economic prosperity and injecting a new leadership system that are compatible with the 21st century advancement

“I enjoyed the overall reception and strategic conversation that I had with Ooni of Ife during my official courtesy visit to the Royal Court of the Kingdom of Ife and I would like to commend the King for the choice of Henley Business School as a nurturing mechanism and training framework for these young emerging entrepreneurs’ in the UK. I am keen to exploring synergies that would advance productive and sustainable implementation of this outstanding initiative”

Olafare had earlier introduced Mr. Olamide Awosunle, Special Assistant to Ooni of Ife on Youth Development and Wealth Creation and London based Dr. Ayobami Oyedare, the CEO of Ooni of Ife Global Outreach (OIGO) as members of the royal team.

He reinforced the vision of Ooni of Ife towards the actualization of creative entrepreneurship that can lead to economic prosperity and serve as contemporary life-tube for job creations and swift wealth sharing for millions of youths.

Also speaking, Dr Ayobami Oyedare explained that the endorsement and support of the other partners will catalyze new leadership system that will be compatible with the 21st century advancement.