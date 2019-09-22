NEWS
CIA Nigeria Renew Fight Against Corruption, Injustice, Others
In it’s efforts to assist in fighting corruption, injustice, abuse of office, the Covert Intelligence Agency (CIA) Nigeria has embarked on massive engagement of youth, men and women to support the organizations activities in every parts of the country.
Addressing the participants at a two day induction course in Kaduna carefully selected from Yobe, Zamfara, Katsina, Kano, Jigawa, Adamawa and host Kaduna state, one of the founding fathers, Professor Amos Awodiya tasked them to get ready for the challenge ahead by making Nigeria a corrupt free country.
He expressed that the Non-Governmental organization CIA Nigeria is being funded by the CIA of United States to assist in fighting corruption, Injustice and abuse of office which has turned into cancer warm in Nigeria.
Professor Awodiya was optimistic that with the caliber of the selected youngmen and women from every part of Nigeria, the corruption crusade will be successful.
He explained that the organization had made history by exposition justice Owoge of the Appex Court and many corruption cases in the country.
Professor Awodiya assured Nigerians of the organization’s readiness to do more in exposing corrupt people for justice to take its proper shape
He expressed satisfaction with zeal and determination of the participants from seven states of the North-West and North- East zones who converged on Kaduna for the induction course.
Certificate and Identity Card were distributed to the members of the organization for them to commence action.
