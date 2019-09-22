Combating Climate Change For Peace

On the issue of climate change, the United Nations’ (UN) Secretary General, Antonio Gueterres, put it succinctly, “nature does not negotiate”. With this in mind, it has become imperative that the world come together to fight a common enemy called climate change.

Adopting the theme ‘Climate Action for Peace’ on World International Day of Peace, makes the effort to combat the effects of climate change even more urgent. It is a day the world is asked to pause, reflect and enforce laws and act on policies that will favour Earth. The United Nations has consistently warned the world that climate change has led to natural disasters that have in turn displaced ‘three times as many people as conflicts,’ compelling millions to move in search of safety elsewhere. According to National Geographic, since 1906 the global average surface temperature on earth has increased by more than 0.9 degrees Celsius.

To find ways of remedying this situation, the UN will on 23rd September organise a Climate Action Summit with plans to fast-forward action to implement the Paris Agreement. The world body has not stopped pointing out the eminent dangers posed by climate change to global peace and security, hence the need to address this topic on the International Day Of Peace and focus on building a green economy to bring succour to the world.

Green economy, which is believed to be capable of going a long way in securing peace and earth’s future, is described as a political economy that targets the reduction of environmental risks and ecological scarcities. It equally aims at sustainable development without ruining the environment. Its three main pillars are economic, environmental and social.

Coming closer home to Nigeria, the extreme heat waves during the dry season that cause droughts, desertification and the relentless rains of the wet season which have led to flooding on numerous occasions are all indications of climate change. The implication is that there have been mass migration that have led to competition for the limited resources available causing security challenges.

Media reports indicate that in 2018 alone, flood disasters affected 12 states and 327,000 people, as well as 60 hectares of farmland across the states. Reports have also pointed out that in the south, Nigeria’s Guinea Savannah is equally suffering as a result of logging and over dependence on fire wood for cooking. This has stripped the land of vegetation.

In some parts of the South East and South South, there have been reports of gulley erosion affecting several settlements and farmlands. The rising sea levels are not left out as they continue to threaten the country’s coastal regions. There is also the disturbing issue of the drying up of Lake Chad, causing economic problems. A report on Global Climate Change by the National Agency for Space Administration (NASA) based in the United States of America claims that Lake Chad is slowly being transformed into a desert landscape.

The report further states that persistent drought conditions, added with increased demand for freshwater for irrigation, have reduced Lake Chad to about five percent of its former size. The Lake Chad Basin area, of which Nigeria is part, has also been reported as facing one of the world’s greatest humanitarian crises as a result of attacks by Boko Haram in Cameroon, Niger, Nigeria and Chad.

In Nigeria, neglecting to tackle the issue of climate change has already led to insecurity resulting in farmers and herders clashes, banditry, insurgency etc. If preventive measures are not taken and adaptation measures implemented the results could be damaging.

To prepare for and respond effectively to the impacts of climate change, Nigerians as individuals can contribute to the effort by not disposing of wastes indiscriminately, avoiding indiscriminate bush burning, switching off power when not in use, taking public transport as opposed to individual transports, reducing the use of paper and going digital. Furthermore, government needs to create more awareness in communities on recycling water, clothing, paper and food.

Most importantly, in our opinion, adaptation is key to combatting climate change for peace. Adaptation should be in-depth and carried out in a way that recognises the varying needs and vulnerabilities of all areas of the society.

Accordingly, the federal government and a number of civil society organisations have embarked on the development of National Adaptation Strategy and Plan of Action on Climate Change for Nigeria (NASPA-CNN). This should further be taken seriously. Also the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has officially agreed to adopt the National Policy on Climate Change and Response Strategy (NPCC-RS) as a National Document to put into effect climate activities in the country. These suggestions to tackle climate change ought to be further strengthened as Nigeria joins the rest of the world to mark the International Day of Peace.