COVER STORIES
Prioritise Wellbeing Of Nigerians, IBB Tells Federal Lawmakers
Former military president, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, has asked members of the legislature not to leave their constituents behind in carrying out their assignments even as he called for synergy between the executive and the legislature.
He stated this while receiving the members of Niger State House of Assembly who paid him a visit in Minna.
“You are closer to the people. It is your responsibility to know what the people need and carry them along all the time. Do not leave them outside your projects and programs.
“We have heard of states having a lack of synergy between the arms of government but in Niger State, that should not be your lot. Keep a good working relationship between the legislature, the executive and the judiciary. You have been doing that and I want you to keep it up.”
He noted that the legislators had been up and doing and had taken their legislative duties very serious.
“I have been looking forward to meeting with you. I am proud to say that you have been doing well. You are meeting our expectations,” he added.
The former military president also tasked the members to do that by initiating people-oriented programmes and projects .
Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon Abdullahi Bawa Wuse, had earlier said they visited the former president to secure his blessings required to run the affairs of the assembly effectively.
“We are here to get the blessing of the father, this is because we know your concern and commitment to the development of this state and Nigeria. “Outside office, you have done so much more than you did while in office. Your role as a father in the nation has ensured that Nigeria remains indivisible,” he said.
MOST READ
Tribunal Affirms Masari, Sule Elections
PDP Govs Beg Wike Not To Dump Party
Don’t Harbour Fleeing Terrorists, Army Warns Nigerians
Prioritise Wellbeing Of Nigerians, IBB Tells Federal Lawmakers
Nigerians Better Together, Division No Option – Osinbajo
Purposeful Leadership Behind China’s Emergence As Global Power – PMB
Kyari Vows To Fix Refineries
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS19 hours ago
Gov Bello Draw FG’s Attention To Okene-Lokoja Road
- POLITICS15 hours ago
Tribunal Uphold PDP, APC Victory In Sanga, Makera Constituencies, Orders Re-run In Kagarko Constituency
- POLITICS15 hours ago
Bayelsa Guber: Sen. Lokpobiri Disown Ambassadorial Nomination Claims, APC Settlement Deal
- CRIME24 hours ago
Dissolve My Marriage Or I Commit Suicide, Retired Civil Servant Tells Court
- NEWS18 hours ago
SDP Chieftain Commend Zulum’s Giant Strides In 100 Days
- CRIME23 hours ago
Troops Kill 7 Boko Haram, ISWAP Commanders
- FEATURES24 hours ago
…And Night Life Returns To Maiduguri
- BUSINESS18 hours ago
OML 25: NNPC GMD To Reopen Belema Flow Station On Sept. 28