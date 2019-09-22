Connect with us
Prioritise Wellbeing Of Nigerians, IBB Tells Federal Lawmakers

Published

17 mins ago

on

Former military president, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, has asked members of the legislature not to leave their constituents behind in carrying out their assignments even as he called for synergy between the executive and the legislature.

He stated this while receiving  the members of Niger State House of Assembly  who paid him a visit in Minna.

“You are closer to the people. It is your responsibility to know what the people need and carry them along all the time. Do not leave them outside your projects and programs.

“We have heard of states having a lack of synergy between the arms of government but in Niger State, that should not be your lot. Keep a good working relationship between the legislature, the executive and the judiciary. You have been doing that and I want you to keep it up.”

He  noted that the legislators had been up and doing and had taken their legislative duties very serious.

“I have been looking forward to meeting with you. I am proud to say that you have been doing well. You are meeting our expectations,” he added.

The former military president also tasked the members to do that by initiating people-oriented programmes and projects .

Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon Abdullahi Bawa Wuse, had earlier said they visited the former president to secure his  blessings required to run the affairs of the assembly effectively.

“We are here to get the blessing of the father, this is because we know your concern and commitment to the development of this state and Nigeria. “Outside office, you have done so much more than you did while in office. Your role as a father in the nation has ensured that Nigeria remains indivisible,” he said.

