Prophets: Chaos of Reverence

A long time ago, in a land where miracles, signs, and wonders were witnessed, was a certain man called Simon.

Historians knew him as Simon Magus. He used sorcery and magic to dazzle the people of Samaria. He made people believe that he was a spiritual deity. This gave him popularity as well one of the most sort after personality in his sphere of influence.

He was assumed to have this awesome power from God. His immense influence and popularity gave him recognition and he would have passed for a politically powerful icon.

Does this sound familiar in today’s society?

Let’s take note of these:

Simon was powerful because he had used sorcery to hold bound certain people. How do you know you’ve been bewitched by a powerful “man of God”?

These people who were held bound were gullible and prone to be hypnotized. These ‘gullible’ people are those who desperately yearn to see, hear or feel the signs of supernatural wonders. These set of people are excessively moved by sight and empathy and less of hope.

It seemed that Simon didn’t only use diabolic patterns to entice his audience, he also appealed to their psyche. People love to hear only good things about themselves and oftentimes these sorts of people tend to attract sycophants.

This crowd respected him out of fear and were ignorant to the fact that they could be bewitched.

….“test spirits, we should not be deceived for a fruit doesn’t fall far from the tree”. A Pastor, Prophet or miracle worker doesn’t have the great power of God because he performs miracles, has charisma and possesses the ability to dazzle people with words.

It is important to note that some of these “Men of God” we revere today are just a reincarnation of Simon Magus. Others, a quick way to swindle you as a result of your urgent need for a miracle. Chaos doesn’t always proffer a warning. Beware.

