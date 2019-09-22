OPINION
Prophets: Chaos of Reverence
A long time ago, in a land where miracles, signs, and wonders were witnessed, was a certain man called Simon.
Historians knew him as Simon Magus. He used sorcery and magic to dazzle the people of Samaria. He made people believe that he was a spiritual deity. This gave him popularity as well one of the most sort after personality in his sphere of influence.
He was assumed to have this awesome power from God. His immense influence and popularity gave him recognition and he would have passed for a politically powerful icon.
Does this sound familiar in today’s society?
Let’s take note of these:
- Simon was powerful because he had used sorcery to hold bound certain people. How do you know you’ve been bewitched by a powerful “man of God”?
- These people who were held bound were gullible and prone to be hypnotized. These ‘gullible’ people are those who desperately yearn to see, hear or feel the signs of supernatural wonders. These set of people are excessively moved by sight and empathy and less of hope.
- It seemed that Simon didn’t only use diabolic patterns to entice his audience, he also appealed to their psyche. People love to hear only good things about themselves and oftentimes these sorts of people tend to attract sycophants.
- This crowd respected him out of fear and were ignorant to the fact that they could be bewitched.
- ….“test spirits, we should not be deceived for a fruit doesn’t fall far from the tree”. A Pastor, Prophet or miracle worker doesn’t have the great power of God because he performs miracles, has charisma and possesses the ability to dazzle people with words.
It is important to note that some of these “Men of God” we revere today are just a reincarnation of Simon Magus. Others, a quick way to swindle you as a result of your urgent need for a miracle. Chaos doesn’t always proffer a warning. Beware.
For contact and other articles like this click – https://readerslogue.com
MOST READ
Tribunal Affirms Masari, Sule Elections
PDP Govs Beg Wike Not To Dump Party
Don’t Harbour Fleeing Terrorists, Army Warns Nigerians
Prioritise Wellbeing Of Nigerians, IBB Tells Federal Lawmakers
Nigerians Better Together, Division No Option – Osinbajo
Purposeful Leadership Behind China’s Emergence As Global Power – PMB
Kyari Vows To Fix Refineries
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS19 hours ago
Gov Bello Draw FG’s Attention To Okene-Lokoja Road
- POLITICS15 hours ago
Tribunal Uphold PDP, APC Victory In Sanga, Makera Constituencies, Orders Re-run In Kagarko Constituency
- POLITICS15 hours ago
Bayelsa Guber: Sen. Lokpobiri Disown Ambassadorial Nomination Claims, APC Settlement Deal
- CRIME24 hours ago
Dissolve My Marriage Or I Commit Suicide, Retired Civil Servant Tells Court
- NEWS18 hours ago
SDP Chieftain Commend Zulum’s Giant Strides In 100 Days
- CRIME23 hours ago
Troops Kill 7 Boko Haram, ISWAP Commanders
- FEATURES24 hours ago
…And Night Life Returns To Maiduguri
- BUSINESS18 hours ago
OML 25: NNPC GMD To Reopen Belema Flow Station On Sept. 28