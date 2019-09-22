AFRICA
Tanzania Frustrating Fight Against Ebola – WHO
Tanzania has declined to provide detailed information on suspected Ebola cases, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said.
Despite several requests “to date, clinical data, results of the investigations, possible contacts and potential laboratory tests performed have not been communicated to WHO,” the UN health agency said in a statement seen by Reuters on Sunday.
“The limited available official information from Tanzanian authorities represents a challenge.”
Authorities in East and Central Africa have been on high alert for possible spill-overs of Ebola from the Democratic Republic of Congo where a year-long outbreak has killed more than 2,000 people.
Fears about the possible spread of the outbreak in Tanzania started this month after a woman died from an unknown illness following Ebola-like symptoms.
On Wednesday, Tanzania formally notified the WHO it had no cases of Ebola, but it declined to share detailed data on suspected cases.
Last week, the U.S. health secretary, Alex Azar, also criticized Tanzania for its failure to share information on the possible outbreak.
He said Tanzanian authorities had not made samples available or allowed testing of the index case.
MOST READ
NGO Flags Off Training Of 2,100 Primary School Teachers In Kebbi
British High Commissioner Hails Ooni Of Ife Entrepreneurship Initiative
Nigeria’s Healthcare Expenditure To Top $18.51bn
Edo To Divest 50% Of State’s Equity In Azura Power, Reinvest Proceeds In Benin Industrial Park
CIA Nigeria Renew Fight Against Corruption, Injustice, Others
Obaseki Builds, Donates Industrial Court To FG
Reps Urge PMB To Give Sovereign Guarantee For Bakassi Deep Seaport Project
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES10 hours ago
PDP Govs Beg Wike Not To Dump Party
- NEWS2 hours ago
Polygamy: Multiple Wives Will Make You Poorer, Emir Warns
- COVER STORIES11 hours ago
Prioritise Wellbeing Of Nigerians, IBB Tells Federal Lawmakers
- BUSINESS11 hours ago
Kyari Vows To Fix Refineries
- COVER STORIES11 hours ago
Don’t Harbour Fleeing Terrorists, Army Warns Nigerians
- COVER STORIES11 hours ago
Purposeful Leadership Behind China’s Emergence As Global Power – PMB
- ENTERTAINMENT10 hours ago
“Chris Brown Is Coming To Lagos In December” – Davido
- COVER STORIES11 hours ago
VAT Hike Illegal Without NASS’ Approval – Falana