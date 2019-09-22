NEWS
Tribunal Affirms Masari, Sule Elections
The Katsina State governorship election petition tribunal sitting in Abuja, has dismissed the petition brought by senator Yakubu Lado, challenging the election of governor Aminu Masari, on the ground that the petition lacks merit.
In a split decision of two to one, the tribunal held that the petitioner has failed to prove the allegation of substantial non-compliance to the electoral act in conduct of the election.
However, the chairman of the tribunal, in a dissenting judgement, allowed the petition and others a fresh election in the state, although he was absent at the proceeding while another member of the panel read his dissenting judgement.
At the tribunal, the petitioner, senator Lado, of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) wanted the tribunal to upturn the declaration of governor Aminu Masari of the APC as winner of the governorship election in the state.
Among the grounds raised by the petitioner is that governor Masari falsified his age and academic qualifications in his credentials and affidavit submitted in his INEC nomination form.
The petitioner also argued that the governor was not qualified to stand for the election.
But the tribunal, in a majority judgement, laid to rest all the controversies over the weekend as it resolved the issue in favour of governor Masari.
The chairman of the tribunal, however, dissented.
On non-qualification, the tribunal held that the petitioner didn’t prove his case and the allegation made without proof can be denied without proof.
The tribunal further held that evidence of witnesses from one to 50 and some others are of no probative value since they confirmed that they gave their statements in Hausa language and the Hausa versions are not before the tribunal.
Meanwhile, Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has expressed joy over the decision of the Gubernatorial Election Petition Tribunal, which affirmed his reelection.
