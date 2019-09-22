UN Day Of Peace: Peace Corps Of Nigeria Holds Marathon Race

As part of the efforts made towards educating and empowering youths to know their role in peace building, the Peace Corps of Nigeria commemorated the United Nations International day of peace over the weekend with a peace marathon race.

Participants converged at Banex, Abuja for the peace marathon race. Fenumus Ismail, a participate in the peace marathon won the race, taking home the star prize of #100,000.

In his message on the event, the national commandant, Peace Corps of Nigeria, Amb. Dickson Akoh, stated that “sports is an important avenue of occupying the youths”.

Akoh also made known the significance of the maiden peace marathon with the International Day of Peace, themed: Climate change for peace recently held in Abuja.

He said, “It has to do with the social engagement of the youths”, thereby making the Peace Corps of Nigeria incorporate the open marathon race for the youths to be given the opportunity to participate in order to empower them.

He further stated in his message of peace that “youths have a very potent role to play in the sustainance of our environment”.

“We believe if the youths are effectively mobilised and empowered, they can contribute significantly to peace building”.

Meanwhile, since 2012, Peace Corps of Nigeria has been organising the UN International day of peace in collaboration with federal ministries, agencies and NGOs alike.

Edet Ekpeyong, deputy national commandant of the Peace and Conflict Resolution, also chairman of the United Nations International day of peace 2019, stated that “the marathon was made to kick start the peace marathon to encourage the Nigerian youth”. “Peace Corps is all about promoting peace, encouraging youths and empowering them”.

To conclude the event, a peace night was held, where peace awards were presented to deserving Nigerians.