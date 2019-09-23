Abuja’s Top Publicist, AlexReports Inducted Member Of United Kingdom Organisation

Nigeria Award winning PR Strategist and Media Luminary, Amb. Alex Nwankwo, popularly called AlexReports has joined the distinguished Members of Occupational Safety and Healthy Association(OSHAssociation), as he is decorated as a newly Inducted Member of the Association on the 19th September 2019, at the SGF Conference Hall, Federal Secretariat, Abuja.

The induction ceremony of OSHAssociation was well attended by reknowned Leaders, Politicians, high profile Executives, including the Honourable Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs Pauline Tallen. Mr Alex Nwankwo who is the Chief Executive Officer of Amity Global Network, Publisher of Africa’s fastest growing Print Publication, “Attention Magazine”, “Abuja Press”, “State Press” and one of the visible of Nairalanders, Africa’s largest online news platform.

As a veteran Journalist, the media icon has used the media at all levels to set and propagate occupational safety and health related programs which have increasingly improved the sector significantly. During the Induction Ceremony, Mr. Alex Nwankwo was decorated by Senator Osita Izunaso in a delightful expression of fulfilment and successful achievements.

Alex Nwankwo who is known to be a versatile and media oriented individual with 45 awards to his name placed his feet on another work path “OSHA” as an inducted member to assist in the awareness strategies and setting of standard, support, development and connection of members towards attaining guidance and training programmes in Abuja.

As a member of the OSHAssociation, you have the privilege to develop yourself on workspace safety and labour laws, equal opportunity, occupational health, risks and hazard assessment protocols, international exposure and multivariate Occupational Safety and Health (OS&H) job opportunities and discount packages designated for professional members.

OSHAssociation UK is indeed an internationally recognised organisation held in high esteem by the renowned International Labour Organisation (ILO) a United Nations body in charge of global labour trends, welfare matters and well being of workers. Therefore, the awareness and knowledge of Occupational Safety and Health (OSHA) plays an important role in the prevention of occupational injuries and disease.

In the nut shell, the addition of the number one top media publicist Alex Reports into the Occupational Safety and Health Association will undoubtedly add great media presence in this field and with vast global awareness the aim and objectives of the OSHAssociation will be met evenly.