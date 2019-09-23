Controversy Trails Environmental Council Registrar’s Continued Stay In Office

The reappointment of the registrar/chief executive officer of Environment Health Officers Registration Council of Nigeria (EHORECON), Dr Dominic Abonyi has, literarily become a subject of controversy following his continued stay in office at the expiration of his first term as head of the institution.

While Abonyi claims his tenure has been renewed through the right channels, investigations by this newspaper suggest that the reappointment letter being paraded by Abonyi was gotten without following due process.

Although his four-year tenure ended on 3rd September 2019, the EHORECON Boss has continued to remain in office against the provisions of relevant laws and directives from the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation which clearly spelt the approved processes for appointment or re-appointed of CEOs of government-owned institutions.

At the end of his tenure earlier this month, Dr Abonyi called all staff of the Council together and waved his letter of renewal of tenure at them without allowing anyone – including the Council’s spokesman – access to the details, suggesting that something could be amiss.

Although LEADERSHIP was not able to also obtain details of the letter, our sources at the Federal Ministry of Environment and SGF’s office say the letter did not originate through the right channel.

Investigation by this reporter indicated that the said letter of reappointment being paraded by Abonyi was procured through the back door.

It was gathered that he got the letter to remain in office from the permanent secretary in the Federal Ministry of Environment, Mrs Ibukun Odusote who is currently out of the country on official engagements.

It was also alleged that he “illegally” got the letter at a time there was no cabinet member – SGF or a substantive Minister – to sign or communicate President Buhari’s approval of the claimed reappointment.

A circular with reference: No. SGF/OP/1/S.3/T titled: Re-procedure for appointing Chief executives and heads of Parastatals, Government-owned Companies, Agencies and Institutions dated 23rd November, 2017 and addressed to all government MDAs, President Buhari – through the current SGF, Boss Mustapha had directed that in line with extant Guidelines, requests for such appointments Should always be channeled to the President through the Secretary to the Government of the Federation who will process them for approval and in turn communicate any approval to the appropriate supervising Ministers.

Reechoing the need for compliance to that earlier circular recently, the current SGF on 28th August, 2019 issued a reminder circular titled: “Compliance with the circular Ref. No. SGF.50/S.II/C.2/268 of 4th December, 2017 on end of tenure processes for extra-ministerial departments, directors-general, chief executive officers of Parastatals, agencies, commissions and government-owned companies and succession guideline” said: “Heads of Extra-Ministerial Departments, Directors-General. Chief Executive Officers of Parastatals, Agencies, Commissions and Government-Owned Companies are to keep to the date of expiration of their tenure;

“Pending the appointment of a substantive Head of Extra-Ministerial Departments Directors-General, Chief Executive Officers of Parastatals, Agencies, Commissions and Government-Owned Companies, outgoing Chief Executive Chicer, without my form of discretion, must hand over to the next most senior officer of the establishment, as long as the officer does not have any pending disciplinary matter

“It is important to emphasise that the implementation of the clear provision of the circular under reference shall therefore not be subject to any form of interpretation, using any other indices or parameters, other than 88 clearly stipulated above.” The aim was to ensure proper coordination to avoid duplication of appointments.

His continued stay in office undermines the present administration’s policy, which prescribes the entrenchment of rule of law, transparency and accountability in the conduct of government business.

LEADERSHIP’s letter, requesting official information on the true status of his appointment from office of the SGF was not replied to, as the director of media in the office, Willie Bassey said he was yet to get approval to respond to the questions raised.

However, reliable source at the OSGF’s office who refused to be mentioned because he was not permitted to speak officially on the matter, said the OSGF does not want to the issue to escalate yet, but wrote a letter to Dr Abonyi last week, requesting him to secretly leave office.

We reached out to the Registrar who declined talking to us. He however asked us to speak to EHORECON’s spokesman, Kehinde Openibo. When asked if his Boss got his reappointment letter through the right channel, Openibo simply said “His tenure has been renewed. Due process was followed during the time of renewal of his tenure. That’s what I’m made to understand.”

Asked if he has cited the letter of the renewal of his term, Openibo said: “He called all of us and showed us.” He doesn’t have details of the letter. “From all indications, we were made to understand that due process was followed.”

Asked what he meant by ‘I was made to understand’, he asked: “Do I need to be following him to all the offices? We were made to understand that due process was followed; as simple as abc.”