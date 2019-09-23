Empowering Women and Reducing Poverty Through Family Planning

Nigeria cannot end extreme poverty without focusing on women and girls, and addressing the barriers that prevent them from reaching their full potential.

We know that women and girls are a powerful force for change. And when we put women and girls at the center of development, we can break the cycle of poverty. We can help them choose the timing and spacing of their pregnancies, access needed services and information, complete their education, and gain the knowledge and skills they need to participate in the economy and in the development of the country.

At the center of it all is women empowerment which is key to reducing poverty in Nigeria. But that obviously, cannot be achieved without paying adequate attention to family planning.

A more recent review of women’s empowerment and fertility shows that women’s empowerment is associated with lower fertility, longer birth intervals and lower rates of unintended pregnancy which could only be achieved through family planning.

The ability to decide freely the number, spacing and timing of one’s children is a basic human right, endorsed at the International Conference on Population and Development in 1994 (United Nations Population Fund, 1994). Family planning programmes are associated with lower fertility and lower maternal mortality.

Indeed, family planning along with other interventions like access to education, empowers women and girls to have more control over their lives and well-being. It helps them achieve their potential – academically, professionally, and in their personal lives. And this has a cascade effect – children of educated mothers, for instance, are more likely to get an education themselves – further building the human capital of a country.

A recent study focusing on India and Nigeria estimated that India could potentially reduce its overall household expenses by US$ 89.7 billion and Nigeria by US$12.9 billion by the year 2030 if the countries were to meet their Family Planning 2020 commitments.

The positive long-term consequences of family planning at the household levels holds the key for better health outcomes for women and their children, as well as their social and economic empowerment.

Undoubtedly, as women are more able to make strategic life choices, they might want to plan for the future and expand their life roles beyond being a wife and a mother since using family planning would allow them to delay, space or limit their pregnancies, freeing their time for other pursuits.

Studies show that higher levels of women’s empowerment were associated with modern contraceptive use, attending four or more antenatal visits and having a skilled attendant at birth.

It is obvious that family planning has a role to play in reducing poverty in Nigeria especially now that the country has challenges meeting the needs of its teeming population.

Nigeria from recent reports has overtaken India as the poverty capital of the world. Ranking lists like the Commitment to Reducing Inequality Index (CRI) and the Human Capital Index (HCI) place Nigeria at the bottom or very close to the bottom. The country has the highest number of people in extreme poverty in the world, at 86.9 million people.

Certainly, with such disturbing statistics, it is unlikely that Nigeria will achieve the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) to end extreme poverty by 2030 with the current number of her population living in poverty.

For things to change, Nigeria must begin to prioritse issues around family planning, women empowerment and poverty reduction.

The government must urgently seek ways to promote the status of its girls and women, considering the profound impact of women empowerment in the economic development of a nation. While policy maker must also realise that one major sustainable solution to empowering women is through investment in family planning which has been identified as a critical tool for reaching their full potential.

Enabling women to make informed decisions about whether and when to have children can only be achieved through family planning.

Family planning reduces unintended pregnancies as well as maternal and newborn deaths. It increases educational and economic opportunities for women and leads to poverty reduction.

It enables people to make informed choices about their sexual and reproductive health. It also represents an opportunity for women to pursue additional education and participate in public life, including paid employment in non-family organizations.

Additionally, having smaller families allows parents to invest more in every child.