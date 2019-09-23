Exciting Prizes To Be Won As PAMLOGA Holds Third Edition

The outstandingly proven and distinguished themselves among their colleagues by giving back true dividends of democracy to the rural persons that should be the foremost pivotal point of any society who craves for development.

The latest edition of the event which is third in the series is billed to take place on Friday, the 8th of November, 2019 at the Prestigious Banquet Hall of the Merit House Maitama, Abuja by 5pm.

Just like the previous years, this edition also promises participant from various local government areas of the country exciting prizes to be won; The Best Performing Chairman in a State is to take home a prize item; while the Best Performing Chairman in a geo-political Zone takes home 2million Naira only; the overall best Papyrus Magazine Local Government Awards (PAMLOGA) is an annual event which was birthed out of the aspiration to appreciate Local Government Chairmen all over the country, who have

Performing Chairman in the whole country amongst participants will be awarded a grand prize of 3.5million Naira only.

The Project Initiator and publisher of the Papyrus magazine Hon. Chief (Mrs) Doofan Abu-Amali with mastery in developmental journalism expressed that all above prizes will be won based on credibility, merit and proactive glaring performances of all the Local Government chairmen participating.

The publisher throwing more light on the event which was initially slated for the 26th of September 2019 said it was necessary for it to be postponed because the organisation needed more time to put all things in perspective to make the event better than the past as all the geo-political zones for the first time are participating.