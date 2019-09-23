WORLD
Iran Frees British-Flagged Oil Tanker
Iranian authorities on Monday said Iran has freed the British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero, which was seized in the Strait of Hormuz in mid-July.
Government spokesman Ali Rabiei said legal investigations have concluded and the ship’s violations have been forgiven, according to Iran’s Fars news agency.
However, he did not say if the ship had left port.
The ship was impounded by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard on July 19 for alleged violations.
The seizure in the strategically important shipping route in the Gulf has caused tensions between Iran and other countries in the region, as well as with Britain and the U.S.
Erik Hanell, head of Sweden-based shipping company Stena Bulk, which operates the tanker, was not immediately available for comment.
Hanell on Sunday told Swedish public broadcaster SVT that the ship’s release appeared imminent. (NAN)
MOST READ
Netanyahu Wins Majority Of Votes To Head New Israeli Gov’t – Reports
Gold Hits More Than One-Week High On Gulf Tensions
NB Plc Set To Hold Nickfest Family Festival
PTAD Begins Verification Of Pensioners In North West
India’s First Farting Contest Fails, Only 3 Contestants Show Up
Akeredolu Appoints Senior Aides On New Media, Others
Macron Urges Caution In Attributing Blame For Saudi Oil Attacks
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS12 hours ago
Missing Navy Commander’s Body Found In Shallow Well In Kaduna
- BUSINESS11 hours ago
Dangote Foundation Empowers 106,000 Women With N1.1bn
- NEWS19 hours ago
Mystery As Thunder Storm Kills 36 Cows In Ondo Community
- NEWS24 hours ago
Gov. Bello Tasks Kogi Youths On Skills Acquisition For Self-Reliance
- FEATURES20 hours ago
Nigeria’s Auto Policy And Challenges Of Electric Car Evolution
- NEWS19 hours ago
PMB Petitioned Over Edo Crisis
- Tribute23 hours ago
Tribute Prince Tonye Princewill Bids Farewell To Sister.
- NEWS23 hours ago
Reps Urge PMB To Give Sovereign Guarantee For Bakassi Deep Seaport Project