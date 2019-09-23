Nestlé Nigeria, Wecylers To Tackle Plastic Waste Pollution In Lagos

…plan To Create 40 Direct Jobs For Collection Point Operators

With Nigeria generating more than 32 million metric tonnes of waste annually and Lagos alone producing about 10,000 metric tonnes of waste daily, Nestlé Nigeria has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Wecyclers to accelerate the process of recovering and recycling post-consumption plastic packaging waste in Lagos State.

Speaking at the signing, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Nestlé Nigeria, Mr. Mauricio Alarcon, said, “One of our ambitions at Nestlé is to strive for zero environmental impact in our operations as we strive towards a waste free future.

“A key part of achieving this goal is to make 100 per cent of our packaging reusable or recyclable by 2025. Another important element is our vision that none of our product packaging, including plastics, should end up in landfills or as litter in our environment, in our seas, oceans and waterways.”

Tackling plastic pollution is an urgent priority which requires multisector collaboration, says Alarcon, adding that the MOU with Wecyclers is another step towards achieving the shared objectives of a waste-free future and building thriving communities.

He said, “In line with the belief that producers and consumers need to change behavior and habits to manage the menace, we are taking actions with other industry members of the Food and Beverage Recycling Alliance (FBRA) and are also engaging our people, our consumers and business partners to play their part in tackling the plastics problem.

“At Nestlé, we are passionate about protecting the environment where we work and take action to protect and improve it.”

The CEO of Wecyclers, Mr Olawale Adebiyi, said the partnership is an avenue to extend the plastics collection and recycling process by setting up more collection sites across Lagos.

Adebiyi said, “We are indeed pleased to partner with Nestlé to achieve our objectives of helping to create a plastics recycling ecosystem in Nigeria. We are also happy that in addition to tackling the plastics menace, the project will also help to create 40 direct jobs for collection point operators and sorters, while empowering an additional 15,000 Wecyclers subscribers.”

The Recycling exchange programme since its inception in 2018, has diverted over 400tonnes of plastics from the landfills into productive reuse, says Adebiyi, adding that Wecyclers will handle the construction and deployment of each recycling kiosk, with coverage areas including Ajah, Ikeja, Mushin, Lagos Island and Magodo.