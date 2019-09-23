WORLD
Road Mishap Kills 9, Injures 12 Others
As many as nine persons, including a woman, were on Monday killed and 12 others injured in a road mishap in India’s North-Eastern state of Assam, India.
SP Amitav Sinha, who disclosed this in a telephone interview with Xinhua, said the accident happened when two buses coming from opposite directions collided.
The mishap occurred in Demow area of the state’s Sivasagar district.
“Nine dead bodies have been recovered from the accident site, and the 12 injured have been taken to the Dibrugarh Medical College. Some of the injured are in a serious condition,” he said.
According to him, the accident occurred at around 0845 hours (Indian Standard Time), when the bus travelling from Golaghat to Dibrugarh collided with the minibus coming from the opposite direction on the National Highway 37.
The State Chief Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal, has expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their love ones. (NAN)
