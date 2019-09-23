Tasks Before Judiciary As New Legal Year Begins

As it is customary with the Judiciary, judges of various courts in Nigeria who proceeded on a two-month annual vacation have resumed work for a new legal year 2019/2020. The legal year in Nigeria as well as in other common law jurisdictions is the calendar during which the courts are in session. It has been the tradition that on the occasion of the opening of a new legal year, the Chief Justice of the Federation (CJN) takes time to reflect, take stock and chart the way forward, not only for the Supreme Court but for the legal profession and the administration of justice in general.

While declaring open the new legal year, the CJN, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, made some pronouncements the give hope that this new legal year will mark a new decisive era by which the Judiciary itself takes bold and strong measures to regain the full confidence of Nigerians.

The National Judicial Policy which was adopted in April 2016 represents a clear admission of the damaging impact of corruption in the judicial system. The National Bureau of Statistics and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), in 2017 survey came up with very disturbing findings regarding the prevalence of corruption, particularly in the nation’s judiciary. It rated the police officers highest, followed by the prosecutors and then the judges/magistrates on bribe taking in the country.

In response to criticisms, the judiciary has often said it doesn’t have criminal investigation unit or Fraud Detective Squad to detect and investigate criminal involvement of any judicial officer in corruption. But the National Judicial Policy is expected to set up Working Study Group and Fact Finding Committees to undertake studies regarding modalities of access to justice, practices in the Registry of each court and efficiency of services. It is to provide a platform for citizens who profess factual and credible knowledge of the nature and modalities of corruption in the judicial system to ventilate such, considering widespread claims in the country by several persons that corruption is prevalent and practiced with impunity in the justice system.

This newspaper expects the CJN to urgently implement these clear policy mechanisms which have already been adopted at the highest judicial level to ensure that the judiciary is in charge of its efforts to redeem itself and rebuild confidence in the country’s judiciary.

The nation expects lawyers, both in the inner and outer bar to promote justice delivery to Nigerians on the basis of the highest ethical and professional standards. Legal practice has always had a business side to it. The award must be granted beyond merely giving commercial advantage to some lawyers to provide justification for it.

Disappointing as it may sound, it is our view that that several senior advocates of Nigeria are merely so in name, as they lack the ability to promote the rule of law and guarantee justice and fairness to Nigerians. These borders on the process of granting the awards which should be reviewed in order to convey the respect the award deserves. It is in the light of the above that we call on the judiciary to upgrade itself, especially in areas of administration, practice directions, its independence, and begin to contribute significantly to the fight against corruption. Efforts should be made on its part to put in place an Information Communication Technology-driven court system, while a National Committee on Rules of Practice and Procedure ought to be put in place as is the case elsewhere in order to enhance the administration of justice in the country.

This will give room for the Rules of practice and procedure to make provision for concessionaires to handle the service of court processes and documents, and for the e-filing to be done either by courts or by external management service providers. There must be computerized records in each court.

We commend the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice (AGF) who promised to collaborate with the Judiciary and Legislature with a view to design and propose workable constitutional amendment to ensure better efficiency of the judiciary.

While we consider this as highly over delayed, we, however, enjoin the executive to increase the number of judges in the country and to, as a matter of urgency, review judges’ salary which was last reviewed over 12 years ago.

Above all, it is our opinion that the judiciary must endeavour to leave up to its expectations as the last hope of the common. That is presently not the case as the cost of justice delivery leaves much to be desired.